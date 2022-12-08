Morgan Medical Center now recruiting team members for nursing and clinical positions

Morgan County's state-of-the art community hospital offering jobs

MADISON, Ga., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Medical Center —Morgan County's acclaimed state-of-the-art community hospital— is now recruiting for a variety of nursing and clinical positions. These jobs offer developmental opportunities, and competitive salaries and benefits, while allowing healthcare professionals the chance to make a difference.

Nursing positions include openings in the medical surgical unit, emergency department, and surgical services. Other clinical offerings range from laboratory and cardiopulmonary positions to jobs in the pharmacy, rehabilitation, and imaging departments. Morgan Medical Center offers medical professionals big-city benefits in a small-town environment.

"In 2023, Morgan Medical Center will be entering its fifth year in its current location," says CEO Ralph A. Castillo, CPA. "The hospital's newness still shines with modern technology, enhanced treatment facilities, and amenities. We're excited to invite stellar professionals to come grow with us."

Employee benefits include three comprehensive medical plans to choose from, $50,000 employer-paid life insurance, a generous paid time-off program, a $10,000 sign-on bonus for select full-time positions, and much more.

Developmental opportunities run the gamut from tuition reimbursement to certification and training. Additionally, employees have the chance to cross-train in several areas and departments, acquire different skills, and become a more well-rounded provider.

"Morgan Medical Center continues to be a dynamic and rewarding hospital environment," Castillo explains. "All of our employees matter. They're responsible for saving and changing lives, and impacting our community. And we value that."

Morgan Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Madison, Georgia. As a component unit of Morgan County, Morgan Medical Center is governed by the Morgan County Hospital Authority under the direction of its nine Board members, who are each appointed by the Morgan County Commissioners. Morgan Medical Center provides a fully-staffed 24-hour emergency room, comprehensive outpatient and inpatient services, acute care, and swing bed programs. Originally opened in 1960, Morgan Medical Center was the first critical access hospital in the state of Georgia certified as a Level IV Trauma Center. Visit morganmedical.org for more information.

