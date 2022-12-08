King & Spalding Promotes 24 New Partners and 17 Counsel Across 15 Cities

King & Spalding Promotes 24 New Partners and 17 Counsel Across 15 Cities

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that it has named 24 new partners. The promotions span 11 cities (Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Houston, London, New York, Sacramento, San Francisco, Singapore and Washington, D.C.).

King & Spalding Logo (PRNewsfoto/K&S) (PRNewswire)

"The promotions are a demonstration of these lawyers' expertise, professionalism, and commitment to our clients and communities, and they reflect the dynamism and diversity of our firm," said Robert D. Hays Jr., chairman of King & Spalding.

The following lawyers will be partners effective Jan. 1, 2023:

Jessica Beess und Chrostin ( New York City ) focuses on complex international dispute resolution, with particular expertise in commercial and investor-state disputes in the infrastructure, oil and gas, mining, and renewable energy sectors.

Peter Berg ( Houston ) represents developers on high-value and high-risk construction and related transactions in the energy sector, including first-of-their-kind renewable and green energy projects.

Alon Blitz ( London ) focuses on UK and cross-border acquisition finance and restructuring and real estate finance.

Zoë Bromage ( Singapore ) specializes in the development, acquisition, and disposition of energy assets, focusing on oil and gas (including LNG and carbon capture) and hydrogen.

Andrew Brown ( London ) advises borrowers and lenders on finance matters, including acquisition finance, general corporate lending, asset-based lending, restructuring and real estate finance.

James Clark ( Abu Dhabi ) represents developers, sponsors and lenders on the procurement and construction of major infrastructure projects, gigaprojects and renewable and traditional energy projects.

Amina Dammann (Austin) practices environmental law, including representing clients in governmental investigations and enforcement actions, as well as in federal and state court litigation.

Sam Diamant ( San Francisco ) advises companies in complex commercial disputes, including matters involving technology licensing disputes, breaches of contract, business torts, and false advertising.

Ken Fowler ( New York City ) is a business-oriented litigator who represents clients in M&A, contract, and securities disputes.

Igor Gorlach ( Houston ) counsels clients on privacy, cybersecurity, healthcare, and consumer protection issues, with particular expertise in the digital health and life sciences industries.

John Green ( Washington, D.C. ) counsels clients on federal tax planning and dispute resolution in a wide variety of US and international contexts.

Amy Schuller Hitchcock ( Sacramento ) conducts internal and independent investigations, and advises corporations and organizations regarding complex and sensitive government and law enforcement matters.

Hillyer Jennings ( Atlanta ) represents public and private companies and private equity funds in a variety of M&A and corporate matters.

Yelena Kotlarsky ( New York City ) focuses on white-collar criminal defense litigation, internal and government investigations, corporate compliance, and regulatory matters.

Amy Levin ( London ) advises on global outsourcing transactions, technology transactions, commercial contracts, cross-border reorganizations and restructurings.

David Mattern ( Washington, D.C. ) represents technology companies and other businesses in high-stakes litigation and appeals, including in matters concerning copyright law and the DMCA, Section 230, and cybersecurity.

Tucker McCarthy (Washington, D.C.) represents lenders and borrowers in various secured lending transactions, with a focus on commercial real estate finance and asset-based lending.

Abby Parsons (Houston) is a trial lawyer focused on intellectual property with experience in a wide range of technology, from pharmaceuticals and medical devices to software and high-tech patents.

Adam Reinke (Atlanta) defends class actions and product liability lawsuits involving automobiles, medical devices, and consumer goods in federal and state courts throughout the US.

Randall Robinson (Atlanta) focuses on the formation, organization and operation of various types of domestic and offshore investment funds and joint ventures as well as SEC regulatory compliance matters.

Rachel Shepardson (New York City) focuses on the structuring, formation and operation of private investment funds and other types of investment vehicles throughout their life cycle.

Jennifer Stewart (San Francisco) is a trial attorney whose practice focuses on defending corporations in product liability, pharmaceutical and medical device cases.

Michelle Stewart (Atlanta) represents public and private companies, including private equity firms and their portfolio companies, in M&A and other strategic corporate transactions.

Angela Tarasi (Denver) is a trial lawyer with extensive federal courts experience, focusing on intellectual property and other high-stakes cases involving complex businesses and technologies such as computer hardware, software, and medical devices.

The following lawyers will be counsel effective January 1, 2023. They are from 10 offices (Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, London, New York, Paris, Singapore and Tokyo), and have made significant contributions to clients and the firm.

Myrna Salinas Baumann (Austin) provides employment counseling primarily in corporate transactions and advises clients regarding employment compliance, best practices, and litigation avoidance.

Drew Bell (Austin) represents companies in high-stakes litigation across the country in state and federal court.

Lori Burton ( Atlanta ) focuses on electronic discovery issues, particularly with respect to the representation of telecommunications, banking, consumer product, pharmaceutical, healthcare and energy clients.

Dora Chan ( Singapore ) advises on the formation and structuring of investment funds, including private equity, real estate and infrastructure, venture capital, fixed income, trade finance and equities funds.

Aurélie Chazottes ( Paris ) practices white collar criminal law and represents French and international clients at all stages of criminal proceedings in complex and sensitive cases.

Austin Evans (Austin) is a trial lawyer who represents manufacturers and retailers in complex individual, mass-tort and class action product liability cases, and leverages his time in-house to take a 360-degree approach to client problems.

Greg Goldman (Charlotte) represents equity investors and sponsors in all phases of real estate transactions, including joint ventures, acquisitions, dispositions, financing and leasing.

Gary Ho ( New York City ) concentrates primarily on insurance industry M&A, insurance-linked securities transactions, reinsurance, insurance law and general corporate matters.

Simon Maynard ( London ) focuses on international commercial and investment treaty arbitration, particularly relating to the extractive industries, renewables and the energy transition.

Kevin O'Brien ( Atlanta ) represents clients in complex business disputes, including litigation over commercial transactions, bankruptcy-related disputes, and professional liability matters.

Caitlyn Ozier ( Austin) counsels pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies on a variety of regulatory, compliance, and enforcement issues.

Patrick Runge ( Atlanta ) is an environmental and safety compliance lawyer who advises clients in matters involving key US authorities, including the EPA, OSHA, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the DOT.

Nell Schiller ( Atlanta ) advises clients on executive compensation and employee benefit matters in a broad range of situations.

Daisuke Shimodaira ( Tokyo ) specializes in M&A, international project finance and project development in the energy sector and also advises both Japanese and foreign clients from a Japanese law perspective.

Jessica Shook ( Chicago ) represents clients in complex class and mass litigations, including those involving product liability, false and misleading advertising, and unfair business practices.

Lisa Smith ( Atlanta ) focuses on electronic discovery issues, particularly with respect to the representation of automotive, consumer product, pharmaceutical, medical device, and energy clients in complex litigation.

Nick Venetz ( Denver ) advises clients on corporate and transactional matters, with a focus on private equity investments and strategic transactions in the energy and infrastructure industries.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,200 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K&S