Jarrett Companies Gears Up for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

No. 8 JR Motorsports entry with Josh Berry to showcase Jarrett for six races

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett Companies , a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, has renewed its partnership with Josh Berry and JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Berry's career totals include five wins, 17 top fives ,34 top tens and a Championship 4 appearance in 2022

The partnership between Jarrett and JR Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity series gave the public a sneak peak into what it means to be Jarrett Fast. Following a successful season in 2022, Jarrett has extended their partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.

As part of the partnership, Berry will serve as the brand ambassador for Jarrett, carrying the Jarrett logo on his fire-suit while the brand will be featured prominently on the No. 8 Car. Berry will also make a number of public appearances on behalf of the Jarrett brand and take part in various marketing and social media campaigns to promote the partnership.

The partnership between Jarrett and the JR Motorsports No. 8 team is uniquely aligned. Jarrett is known for upholding a commitment of providing world-class, expedient and responsive service that is people-centric and tech-enabled. The same is true of Berry, the masterfully engineered No. 8 Car, and the technology-focused expert JR Motorsports racing team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh Berry back as the brand ambassador for Jarrett," said Mike Jarrett, President & CEO of Jarrett. "Josh and the JR Motorsports team are a clear reflection of our family-owned values and commitment to speed and service. As we like to say, 'There's fast. Then there's Jarrett fast!'"

"Working with the Jarrett team has been a great experience," expressed Berry, driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet. "They take great pride in how they care for their employees, clients and everyone around them. Jarrett is the absolute embodiment of speed and service. Just like our JR Motorsports cars have to be fast on the track, Jarrett prides themselves on being the quickest. Let's show them a great season with a trip to Victory Lane in 2023!"

Come join Jarrett and JR Motorsports in support of Josh Berry and the No. 8 Jarrett Chevrolet at these primary races:

Phoenix , March 11, 2023

Richmond, April 1, 2023

Dover, April 29, 2023

Atlanta, July 8, 2023

Indianapolis August 12, 2023

Texas , September 23, 2023

ABOUT JARRETT:

Jarrett is a family-owned and values-based company guided by four principles: obsession with clients rather than competitors, being proactive, unrelenting integrity, and solving tough problems. Jarrett is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services for manufacturing companies, wholesalers and distributors who ship or receive products globally. Jarrett helps companies optimize their complex and sometimes chaotic supply chains, saving them time and money, but most importantly to allow them to focus on the things that matter most to them. Clients depend on the backbone of our operations — JLS Routing Center and JShip Elite, a robust and proactive transportation management system (TMS) — to transform their supply chains into a predictive and responsive, strategic advantage for their business. Jarrett's service offerings are focused on Procurement, Technology, Freight Payment Services, Business Intelligence, Warehousing, and Distribution. Using these services, Jarrett clients are able to anticipate and resolve supply chain challenges, unlock operational efficiencies, and lower transportation-related costs. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Orrville, OH, Jarrett currently serves thousands of clients nationwide, millions of shipments, and over $185 million of freight under management (FUM). Industries Jarrett serves are Chemicals, Automotive / Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing & Distributing, and Consumer Products & Goods. Additional locations for JARRETT include Cleveland, OH, and Hickory, NC, and Buffalo, NY; warehousing locations in Orrville, OH and Leola, PA; and fleet services centers located in Seville, OH and Kent, OH. JARRETT has multiple accolades including: Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies (15x), 2021 Green Supply Chain Award, and Food Logistics Top Green Provider (3x). For more information about the company, visit www.gojarrett.com .

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 21st year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns five championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com .

