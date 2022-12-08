INVENERGY SECURES OFFSHORE WIND LEASE OFF CENTRAL CALIFORNIA COAST

Invenergy's Second Offshore Wind Lease of 2022 and First on the West Coast

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy California Offshore LLC, a subsidiary of Invenergy, the leading privately-held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, was named provisional winner for 80,418 acres of seabed for offshore wind development by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The winning bid of $145.3 million secured lease OCS-P 0565, making Invenergy the only American-owned provisional winner.

"Invenergy innovation has built an unparalleled, decades-long track record of executing on complex and ambitious energy projects," said Michael Polsky, Founder and CEO at Invenergy. "As the only US company to secure a California lease, we are uniquely positioned to advance the American know how necessary to secure the country's competitiveness in the global offshore wind market."

This lease doubles Invenergy's offshore wind portfolio and affirms the company's long-term commitment to offshore wind development. The lease is the second secured by the company this year, is the company's first investment in a floating offshore wind lease and expands Invenergy's offshore wind footprint from the Atlantic to the Pacific coast. Earlier this year, Invenergy and partners secured OCS-A 0542 in the New York Bight, now known as Leading Light Wind.

"We are thrilled to be a provisional winner in BOEM's first offshore wind lease sale on the West coast," said Joshua Weinstein, Vice President and Head of Offshore Development at Invenergy. "We will bring Invenergy's two decades of development experience to this project, working in close collaboration with coastal communities and stakeholders to build on our community investment track record to deliver clean, reliable energy to California."

