Freedom Bank Launches New Freedom2Earn Interest Checking Account for Consumer and Business Clients

Bank Offers Innovative Checking Account with Attractive Interest Rate and Online Account Opening

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it launched the Freedom2Earn interest checking account for both new consumer and business clients. This product allows new clients to earn an attractive interest rate on their operating accounts and provides access to our industry-leading online banking app, bill pay and mobile deposits, as well, as unlimited transactions for consumer accounts. The Freedom2Earn product has been designed for, and only being offered to, our new business and consumer clients who wish to bank with us on a fully digital basis, from account opening, online transaction activity and information reporting.

We continue to roll-out new digital capabilities on our robust banking platform, and we are now pairing that with a market-leading interest checking account. Both consumer and business Freedom2Earn accounts can be easily opened online through our seamless online account opening tool by visiting freedom.bank/freedom2earn or speaking with one of our talented bankers for additional details and disclosures.

"We set out to create a product that meets the needs of both consumer and business clients who seek to put their operating cash and savings to work for better returns. As the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, clients deserve better than the sub-par returns on their hard-earned cash provided by the mega banks. With the Freedom2Earn product, we were able to couple our commitment to high tech and high touch to help individuals and businesses meet their financial goals. This superior product offers an above market interest rate and the ease and convenience of online account opening while still delivering the personalized client support and relationships Freedom Bank is known for," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

