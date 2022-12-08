Flow, Adam Neumann's Newest Venture, Chooses Bond to Power the Digital Wallet for its Community Members

Flow is partnering with Bond to enable a first-of-its-kind digital wallet for Flow's residents.

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond , the leading embedded finance platform, announced today that residential real estate business Flow has selected Bond as the embedded finance platform partner to power Flow's planned digital wallet, which will offer differentiated financial products.

Bond Financial Technologies, Inc. is the leading embedded finance company that enables organizations from any industry to create personalized financial experiences inside their software, using Bond’s API platform. Bond’s modern, enterprise-grade developer platform orchestrates the critical infrastructure that companies need to build, launch, and scale these personalized financial products. Visit http://www.bond.tech to learn more. (PRNewswire)

Bond's platform enables Flow to provide its community members with a unique set of embedded solutions within Flow's digital wallet. Specific capabilities will be announced at a later date.

Flow joins a growing list of companies that have chosen Bond to build credit-based solutions that allow them to better engage with their customers and grow revenue.

"Our partnership with Bond enables us to seamlessly embed financial solutions that help our community and is a stepping stone to the experience we are building; an experience that will fundamentally change what renters expect from their homes," said Ilan Stern, spokesperson for Flow.

"Like how WeWork created an industry category for how businesses work and bring people together, we are excited to be partnering with Adam, Ilan, Nikhil and the entire Flow team to revolutionize the multi-family housing market with our embedded financial services offerings," said Roy Ng, co-founder & CEO of Bond.

About Bond

Bond enables any company to become a fintech. Through Bond's full-stack embedded finance platform, customers can offer personalized and compliant financial products to their end users, with a focus on high-value-add products such as consumer and commercial charge cards. Bond was founded in 2019 by industry veterans from Blackrock, Goldman Sachs, SAP, SoFi, and Twilio, with deep roots in financial services, technology and enterprise software. Bond is a remote-first company, with office locations in San Francisco, New York City and Salt Lake City. Visit http://www.bond.tech to learn more.

