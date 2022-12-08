Datassential Unveils Food & Flavor Trends for 2023 and Beyond

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading food and beverage insights platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, is unveiling the trends to watch in 2023, and the foods and flavors that consumers will crave next year.

From mangonada to salsa macha, Datassential predicts the foods and flavors that consumers will crave next year.

Here is a sample of the macro trends Datassential predicts will get more attention next year:

The Year AI Changes Everything: Artificial intelligence is progressing quickly and will have huge impacts on the food industry.

A New Third Place: A new generation of restaurant, retail, and eatertainment concepts can fulfill that need for a place beyond home and work to socialize and have a meal with friends and family.

Creating a Better Back-of-House: Operators are rethinking what a job in the industry looks like, from pay to design to mental health.

Regenerative Agriculture Grows: The term "regenerative agriculture," which is a holistic look at farming practices in relation to soil health and overall sustainability, will show up in the media, on products, and even on menus more in 2023.

10 flavors & ingredients that will be everywhere in 2023:

Mangonada

Yuzu

Spicy Maple

Ube

New mushrooms + related snacks

Birria

Salsa Macha

Soju

London Fog

Ranch Water

10 flavors & ingredients to watch next year and beyond:

Cherry Blossom

MSG

Verjus

Next-Level Cannabis

White Coffee

Savory Granola

Pickled Strawberries

Sisig

Black Tahini

Chestnut Flour

"We love the process of selecting the latest foods and flavors we think consumers will want to experience in the coming year and beyond, but these ingredients aren't presented in a vacuum," said Trendologist and Associate Director Mike Kostyo. "We're proud to pair our predictions for growth of items like salsa macha and pickled strawberries with a discussion on important trends in the broader restaurant industry, including the influences of Gen Alpha, AI, and improving working conditions across the industry."

