CRITEO ANNOUNCES THE EXTENSION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM $280 MILLION TO $480 MILLION

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the Commerce Media company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an extension of its previously authorized share repurchase program of up to $280 million of the Company's outstanding American Depository Shares to an increased amount of up to $480 million.

Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has authorized an extension of our share repurchase program. This demonstrates confidence in our business strategy, financial strength and our ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value."

The Company intends to use repurchased shares under this extended program to satisfy employee equity obligations in lieu of issuing new shares, which would limit future dilution for its shareholders, as well as to fund potential acquisitions in the future.

Under the terms of the authorization, the stock purchases will be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws and applicable provisions of French corporate law. The timing and amounts of any purchases will be based on market conditions and other factors including price, regulatory requirements and capital availability, as determined by Criteo's management team. The program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

