Best Botox In Raleigh, NC

PRP In Raleigh Offers The Best Botox & Filler Prices In Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Botox and filler injections are not equal. Obtaining optimal results rely on having the injections performed by a skilled provider. Dr. Sumeet Jindal offers the best Botox and filler injections in Raleigh, North Carolina. As a plastic surgeon focusing only on facial rejuvenation, he brings a comprehensive knowledge of facial anatomy and cosmetic treatment techniques.

How Much Does Botox Cost Raleigh, NC?

The average cost of Botox in North Carolina is $515-$625. The pricing at PRP In Raleigh is competitive and is as follows:

$10 per unit

This is well below the state average. PRP In Raleigh believes that everyone who wants Botox and who are good candidates should be able to afford Botox. Thus, PRP In Raleigh offers high quality Botox injections for a lower than average cost.

How Much Do Syringes Of Filler Cost?

Dermal filler injections can vary widely in cost depending on the number of syringes used and the treated areas. PRP In Raleigh provides surgeon-injected filler injections for the following prices:

Dermal Fillers: $600

This price includes common procedures such as cheek filler , lip filler , and more. Natural facial fillers are an option that uses PRF or fat from the patient's body to naturally fill in or augment certain areas such as the under eyes and temples.

PRP In Raleigh patients have expressed their happiness with their results, one patient says, "I really felt comfortable and at home at this new cosmetic surgery facility. Customer service was great. Dr. Sumeet Jindal amazing person very professional at what he does. He was able to explain and walk me through every step that was going to be done at the time of my procedure. Feel very happy with my results and didn't feel any pain at the time of the procedure or after. Recommend 100% great place and great people."

About PRP In Raleigh: PRP In Raleigh is a regenerative medicine clinic and medical spa that helps patients look younger. Using a combination of regenerative medicine procedures such as platelet rich fibrin and traditional non-surgical cosmetic treatments such as Botox and filler injections. Headed by Dr. Sumeet Jindal of the Jindal Institute For Youthful Aging , PRP In Raleigh provides high quality care and friendly service.

Contact: realdrseattle

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: marketingteam@realdrseattle.com

View original content:

SOURCE PRP In Raleigh