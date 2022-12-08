Aeromexico Reports November 2022 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported November 2022 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 2 millions 40 thousand passengers in November 2022 , a 30.6% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 32.8%, while domestic passengers increased by 29.8%.

Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 32.7% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 34.6% compared to November 2021 . Domestic capacity increased by 29.9% year-on-year.

Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 33.5% year-on-year. International demand increased by 37.3% compared to November 2021 . Domestic demand increased 28.0% versus November 2021 .

Aeromexico's November load factor was 82.0%, at the same level as that reported during November 2021 . International load factor increased by 0.8 p.p. and Domestic load factor decreased by 1.2p.p.

In November 2022 , Aeromexico informed that, starting March 2023 , it will commence operations to Rome, Italy (FCO) and to Tokyo, Japan (NRT) from Mexico City (MEX) with 3 and 7 weekly frequencies respectively.



















November

Cumulative to November

2022 2021 Var vs 2021

2022 2021 Var vs 2021















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)









Domestic 1,374 1,073 28.0 %

12,882 10,589 21.7 % International 2,125 1,548 37.3 %

22,298 12,605 76.9 % Total 3,499 2,621 33.5 %

35,180 23,194 51.7 %















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)









Domestic 1,687 1,298 29.9 %

16,047 13,100 22.5 % International 2,579 1,917 34.6 %

27,164 17,891 51.8 % Total 4,266 3,215 32.7 %

43,211 30,991 39.4 %















Load Factor (itinerary, %) p.p.





p.p. Domestic 81.5 82.7 -1.2

80.3 80.8 -0.6 International 82.4 81.6 0.8

82.5 73.3 9.2 Total 82.0 82.0 -0.0

81.7 76.5 5.1















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)







Domestic 1,485 1,144 29.8 %

13,840 11,131 24.3 % International 555 418 32.8 %

5,770 3,678 56.9 % Total 2,040 1,562 30.6 %

19,610 14,809 32.4 %

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

