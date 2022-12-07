United Bank Named One of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker

ATMORE, Ala., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), has been named one of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For. American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

On the 2022 list, United Bank was ranked No. 83. It is the third time that United Bank has been recognized by the annual Best Banks to Work For program. The survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive.

"We understand that people deal with very personal stresses on an everyday basis," said Michael Vincent, President and CEO of United Bank. "We try to emphasize work-life balance as a means to not only cope with stress but also to foster happier and healthier employees."

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and to have been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

About United Bank

United Bank is a $1.3 billion financial institution that has enjoyed 118 years of continuous service to Atmore, Alabama, and surrounding communities. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill, and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For more information about United Bank please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

