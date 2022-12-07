Trading Technologies' TT® platform wins Derivatives Trading System of the Year at FOW International Awards 2022

CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, last night captured the award for Derivatives Trading System of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2022. The honors, recognizing the "best and brightest innovations in the derivatives industry," were bestowed last night in a ceremony at Global Investor Group's Trading London event.

(PRNewswire)

Trading Technologies CEO Keith Todd said: "We are thrilled to earn this prestigious recognition in a year of tremendous momentum for our company. This is a great tribute to our hard-working team that is laser-focused on delivering outstanding service and a broad range of fully integrated offerings within the TT platform to empower our clients with streamlined solutions throughout the trade execution cycle."

Last December, TT was acquired by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies, affirming its long-term independence and financial strength to significantly build on the TT platform through new strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Todd, who has more than 20 years of industry leadership in financial markets technology, was appointed CEO upon the closing of the transaction.

The judges for the awards said it has been "a very active and positive year for TT, with Keith Todd's leadership adding significant energy and progress. Used by the majority of professional traders globally, TT has been the market-leading derivatives trading system for several years. Combining execution with features like market surveillance makes it a premier tool to be used by the professional trading community."

Key achievements this year have included:

enhancing TT's advanced execution algorithms with the March acquisition of RCM-X and the introduction of TT Premium Order Types;

making a strategic investment in KRM22 and integrating the KRM22 Limits Manager and KRM22 Risk Manager pre-trade and post-trade risk tools into the TT platform;

establishing a partnership with Talos, substantially broadening TT's global cryptocurrency offering with expanded market access;

and forging a new strategic partnership with ATEO Finance to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive post-trade allocation service for sell-side banks, brokers and futures commission merchants (FCMs).

The TT platform was the first to leverage Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and a hybrid-cloud infrastructure to provide a streamlined, go-anywhere, high-performance experience for professional derivatives traders.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

Trading Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Trading Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trading Technologies