Shop Gifts for Everyone on The List at Bed Bath & Beyond®, buybuy BABY® and Harmon®

Find the best brands and hottest gifts and be inspired through curated guides by price, recipient, or interest
UNION, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) has the perfect present for everyone this holiday season. With Hannukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa around the corner, shop Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon to find gifts for hosting and toasting, bringing joy with toys and unique gifts that every foodie, neat freak, and cozy enthusiast will love. For a gift that keeps giving, customers can earn and redeem points every time they shop, across all three banners with the Welcome Rewards™ loyalty program – and from Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 24 Welcome Rewards+ members will receive 30 percent off their total purchase (one time use).
Bed Bath & Beyond Gift of the Day, and More
Now through Saturday, Dec. 24, Bed Bath & Beyond will unveil its favorite gifts to spark inspiration in an exciting, new "Gift of the Day" each day on its website. Plus, shoppers can get every gift on the list – for less! – with 25 percent off their total purchase beginning Monday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 25. Shop by price, recipient or interest to find the 'just right' gift.
For food and drink enthusiasts:
- Nespresso® Breville Vertuo Next Premium Coffee Machine with Milk Frother
- Ninja Speedi™ 6 qt. 12-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
- KitchenAid® 5qt Artisan® Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
For self-care devotees:
- UGG® Teddie 2-Piece Throw Blanket and Eye Mask Travel Set
- Sharper Image® Spa Haven Foot Bath
- HoMedics® Shiatsu+ Vibration Massager Cushion with Heat
For hospitable hosts:
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Cuisinart® Chef's Classic™ Pro 11-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
- Schott Zwiesel Tritan Pure Glass Sets
Shopping for someone and not sure what to get? Bed Bath & Beyond partnered with Pinterest to create a holiday gifting quiz. Answer a few questions and get curated gift ideas for the foodie, spa lover, happy host and that always hard-to-shop-for person.
buybuy BABY Gifts for Kids of All Ages
buybuy BABY – the leading baby and toddler specialty retailer in North America – has all the top toys of the season so shoppers can win the holidays and delight the children in their lives.
New and exciting deals will be available at buybuy BABY throughout December, including 25 percent off select Leap Frog®, Vtech®, Fisher-Price® Little People and Baby Einstein™ toys when you shop online.
Top Toys for Infants
- Sophie la girafe® Teething Toy
- Fisher-Price Linkimals™ Cool Beats Penguin Interactive Toy
- Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats™ Interactive Toy
- SKIP*HOP® Explore & More Grow Along 4-in-1 Activity Walker
Top Toys for Toddlers
- Dyson Cord-Free Toy Vacuum
- Melissa & Doug® Examine & Treat Pet Vet 24-Piece PlaySet
- VTech® Count and Win Sports Center
- Baby Einstein™ Hape Magic Touch Piano™ Musical Toy
Top Toys for Kids
- Mattel Barbie® Color Reveal™ Doll
- Gabby's Dollhouse 15-Piece Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse Play Set
- Hot Wheels® City Ultimate Octo Car Wash
- Best Ride On Cars® Mercedes AMG C63 3-in-1 Ride-On Car
Harmon Self-Care and Stocking Stuffers
Shop Harmon for beauty gift sets, must-have stocking stuffers and new finds for the self-care enthusiast.
Gift sets under $15 make great stocking stuffers or presents for a gift exchange.
- SpaScriptions™ 5-Piece Spa Day Treats
- Danielle® Creations 3-Piece Clear Skin Facial Set
- eos™ 3-Count Sphere Lip Balm Set
- HARRY'S® Holiday Shave Gift Set
- Love Beauty and Planet 3-Piece Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower Hair Set
Harmon's 12 Days of Holiday Cheer runs Monday, Dec. 12 through Saturday Dec. 24, for daily deals on this season's must-haves including $10 off the Revlon® Detachable One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer PLUS (originally $74.99) and $20 off the Sharper Image® Powerboost Move Massager (originally $89.99). Plus, now through Thursday, Dec. 8, customers that spend $50 will receive a $10 bonus gift card!
More Ways to Conveniently Shop for Gifts
Still not sure what to give someone special? Gift cards are the perfect solution for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member, and Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon gift cards are available in various denominations, with no fee or expiration date. Need something fast? Gift cards can be emailed within minutes of purchase for those truly last-minute gifting needs.
Shoppers can find their favorite items from Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon on one, universal app, with a streamlined browsing and check-out process. The app also helps customers manage their account, track orders, rewards, and coupons across all banners, has notifications for the latest deals, offers and promotions, and in-store mode enables them to seamlessly scan products as they shop to see more info, reviews, prices and more.
Need a gift by a specific date? The last day to shop online and get gifts before the holidays is Monday, Dec. 19! From Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 24, customers can take advantage of free Same Day Delivery (typically $9.99 per order) on orders over $29, and from Saturday, Dec. 17 through Saturday, Dec. 24 customers receive 20 percent off at buybuy BABY when they select Buy Online Pick-Up in Store or Curbside Pick-Up.
For more information on products, services, and more, check out bedbathandbeyond.com, buybuybaby.com and harmonfacevalues.com.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca and harmonfacevalues.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.