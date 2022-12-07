Nifty Gateway Goes Multichain with ImmutableX

ImmutableX-powered NFTs are now available on Nifty Gateway's platform, offering a convenient way to trade digital collectibles

SYDNEY, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nifty Gateway , the premium marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced today its native integration with leading web3 gaming platform ImmutableX (IMX) is now live, marking the first step in Nifty Gateway's evolution to a multichain platform.

Immutable logo (PRNewswire)

Following the integration, ImmutableX-powered NFTs, including collectibles from highly popular and anticipated web3 games such as Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest, and others will be available on Nifty Gateway, where they can be traded seamlessly and frictionlessly on primary and secondary markets. Meanwhile, Nifty Gateway is already home to thousands of digital collectibles created by some of the most prominent artists, such as Beeple, Pak, XCopy and many others.

"We are excited to collaborate with Nifty Gateway to accelerate the mass adoption of NFTs and continue to build the future of digital collectibles and web3 gaming," said Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of global business development for ImmutableX. "Thanks to this integration, more than a million Nifty users will gain access to numerous high-profile up-and-coming AAA games and their assets that will become even more popular in the future."

The Nifty Gateway platform also features some of the most popular NFT collections in the world, such as Bored Ape Kennel Club, Daniel Arsham and Vandalz, offering them to more than a million collectors, and hosting over 1,000 creators.

"Over the past months, our users' demand for web3 gaming-related NFTs has been rapidly growing, so the integration of ImmutableX, which has a proven track record and is highly regarded in this sector, was an easy and natural choice for us. By featuring IMX-powered NFTs, Nifty can introduce tens of thousands of new collectors to the ever-expanding decentralized gaming sector and eventually onboard the next billion users to web3," noted Duncan Cock Foster, co-founder of Nifty Gateway.

The integration with IMX is one of several recent initiatives from Nifty Gateway designed to onboard the next billion users to web3 and digital collectibles. These include the launch of the Publishers , a set of innovative drop tools that let users fully unlock NFT technology, and the news about Nifty Gateway hosting Starbucks Odyssey , a web3 and NFT-based evolution of the Starbucks loyalty program.

Since 2018, Immutable has launched a new generation of web3 games on the market through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and Layer-2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum.

ImmutableX offers developers and innovators a carbon-free, no-gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity.

About ImmutableX

Immutable is powering the next generation of web3 games on ImmutableX - the leading platform for building and scaling play-worthy games on Ethereum.

ImmutableX is the preferred platform to mint, trade, and scale digital assets, empowering developers to build in days with the support of a world-class team, passionate web3 gaming community, and holistic ecosystem of infrastructure solutions.

Today, many world-class web3 games are built on ImmutableX including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About Nifty Gateway

Today, Nifty Gateway supports more than 1,000,000 collectors and 1,000 creators on its platform, featuring works from some of the top artists in the world, including Beeple, Pak, XCopy, and more. Nifty Gateway makes it easy to collect with flexible payment and storage options. New collectors have the option to buy NFTs with a credit card and store their NFT on a custodial wallet while more experienced collectors have the option to use cryptocurrency and connect to their personal wallet directly. For more information, please visit: https://www.niftygateway.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Immutable