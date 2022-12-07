Mercer Advisors Acquires Resource Planning Group, Ltd.

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Georgia Presence

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Resource Planning Group, Ltd. (hereinafter "RPG"). RPG is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Atlanta, Georgia focusing on serving the financial needs of its 330+ clients representing over $325 million in assets under management ("AUM"). John E. Howard, Founder and Principal, CPA, JD, CFP®, founded RPG along with his wife Georgia 'Tee Gee' Howard in 1991. Rounding out the partner group are John Evans III, CFP®, Principal & Lead Advisor, and Alan Thomson, CFP®, Principal & Lead Advisor. The entire RPG team will be joining Mercer Advisors.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.) (PRNewswire)

John Howard ("John"), commenting on the transaction, stated: "As CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, RPG helps coordinate all our clients' financial decisions, synchronize execution with other professionals into one growth-driven program that is correctly prioritized and executed. The end result is a connected, coordinated, sustainable plan that helps reduce risk and maximizes our clients' resources, while allowing them to remain in control of all decisions. Our goal is to reduce complexities and simplify our clients' lives while providing financial independence. As my wife and I reached the point of doing our own financial planning and considered our need to create a succession and business continuity plan for our staff and clients, we knew it was time for us to partner with a like-minded firm of substantial size and scale that ensured continued and uninterrupted client care for generations to come. We had been introduced to David Barton, Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman who leads mergers and acquisitions, and after several meetings with him and other Mercer Advisors team members we realized they would be a great partner, provide career development opportunity for our staff, and most importantly shared our deep commitment to the success and financial care of our clients. As David Barton put it, 'at Mercer Advisors the only interests to consider are the best interests of our clients.' With that extremely high cultural alignment we knew we had found the right home for our staff and clients. Tee Gee and I, Alan and John were in complete agreement that this was the best partner for us and we could not be more excited to be joining the Mercer Advisors team."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of RPG on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "John, Tee Gee, Alan and John have built a best-in-class comprehensive wealth management firm, and we share the same mission, vision and values. I call it the 'do right by others character trait' and they have that in spades. This business combination will be a huge success for all three RPG constituent groups, their clients win with Mercer Advisors' expanded service offering, their staff has manifold career development options, and RPG partners get to offload those activities they really do not like doing and can now focus on what they love doing at Mercer Advisors. Everyone wins!"

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "The business combination between Mercer Advisors and RPG is a perfect fit with both firms anchoring on financial planning. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and expanding our already significant presence in the Southeast."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $37 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 800 employees, and operates nationally through 90+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of September 30, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.