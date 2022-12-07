Jellyfish Names Kyle Lacy as First Chief Marketing Officer To Accelerate Company Growth

Industry leader joins Jellyfish after building Lessonly and Seismic

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyfish , the leading Engineering Management Platform (EMP), today announced the appointment of Kyle Lacy as its first Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Lacy will build on his more than 15 years of experience scaling technology organizations to lead Jellyfish through its next stage of growth.

Engineering teams are the innovation engines of our society. Companies like Mastercard, Priceline, ZoomInfo and PagerDuty use Jellyfish to focus their engineering teams on what matters most to the business and show the impact of their engineering investments. In the past year, Jellyfish secured $71 million in Series C funding and doubled the size of its team. The company continues to hire to meet growing customer demand even in an uncertain economic climate.

"Kyle's appointment represents a defining moment for Jellyfish," said Andrew Lau, co-founder and CEO of Jellyfish. "His extensive experience leading marketing organizations at rapidly scaling software companies will help Jellyfish drive revenue and accelerate our next stage of growth."

Lacy joins Jellyfish from Seismic, where he served as SVP of Marketing following the company's acquisition of Lessonly in 2021. Lacy was CMO at Lessonly, growing the marketing team from eight people to more than 70 and achieving 20x revenue growth. He has also served as VP of Marketing at OpenView and Director, Global Content Marketing at Salesforce. He is also a strategic advisor for several organizations, including Navattic, DemandWell, and Postal.io. Lacy is the author of three books, Twitter Marketing for Dummies, Branding Yourself, and Social CRM for Dummies, which have been published in five languages and seven countries.

"Jellyfish's mission immediately captivated me," said Kyle. "By giving engineers the same data and insights that Salesforce gave to sales, Jellyfish is helping them understand their impact and businesses to make smarter decisions. I love the challenge of scaling revenue at high-growth software companies and know Jellyfish has the right combination of team, product, and massive market opportunity to reach new heights."

Following Jellyfish's $71M Series C funding round in February, led by Accel, Insight Partners, and Tiger Global, Jellyfish has launched the industry's first comparative Benchmarking tool and a new DevFinOps solution to simplify R&D cost capitalization reporting for engineering leaders. The company was recently named to the Intelligent Apps 40 list, presented by Madrona, Goldman Sachs, PitchBook, Microsoft and Amazon.

To learn more about the Jellyfish platform and market opportunity, visit https://jellyfish.co/ .

About Jellyfish

Jellyfish is the leading Engineering Management Platform that enables engineering leaders to align engineering work with strategic business objectives. By analyzing engineering signals and contextual business data, Jellyfish provides complete visibility into engineering organizations, the work they do, and how they operate. Companies like Mastercard, Priceline, ZoomInfo and PagerDuty use Jellyfish to optimize the allocation of engineering resources to focus their teams on what matters most to the business. For more information, visit www.jellyfish.co .

