Jackery At Ten: A Decade of Solar Generator Innovation

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Jackery, a pioneer and global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, shares a look back at how its innovative and reliable solutions change the way people access green electricity and how clean energy has been seamlessly integrated into every facet of users' lives, from outdoor recreation, education, healthcare, and disaster rescue.

"Over the past decade, Jackery has built a wide range of flagship line-ups and sold millions of units worldwide, accompanying users across the globe to explore the world. We are extremely proud of our achievements which are the result of the dedication and hardworking of our teams as well as the support of our global customers, who have also inspired and motivated us with their unique stories. We are fortunate to have them on our side as we power up a future of green living," said Head of Brand Department.

Power up the Nature

Designed for flexibility, portability, and sustainability, Jackery's products are created for green off-the-grid living. For years, Jackery equips its products with the latest innovations and state-of-the-art features to cover the needs of van-lifers and outdoor enthusiasts, coupled with a weather-proof design, fast-charging, and large capacity to keep them connected and plugged in while on the go.

Extending the brand's mission to empower global actions to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions, Jackery participated in a campaign in 2021 through which the company provided solar generators for forest rangers to facilitate their effort to safeguard the natural environment while bringing public attention to those frontline workers who dedicate their lives to guarantee the integrity of eco-system. This year, Jackery has also teamed up with National Forest Foundation, vowing to plant 10,000 trees in the flight against climate change.

Power Up the Dream

The exploratory spirit is deeply rooted in Jackery's brand DNA, and with which, the company pioneers green solutions and bring them to the people in need, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of renewable energy. Last year, Jackery partnered with the van-lifer family @Amunches to embark upon a journey into a sweeping desert in Colombia's La Guajira peninsula and came to a school of an impoverished community where access to electricity is a luxury.

Using Jackery's solar generator to power up a project, the Amunches family shared with the local students about their adventures across the Americas in the hope of fostering their dreams. The children's eyes lit up in awe and excitement, with huge smiles appear on their faces the moment the projector was switched on. They listened with curiosity and rapt attention and stared at the colorful screen that transported them to different worlds filled with wonders and possibilities, as well as inspirations to bring changes to their homeland.

Power Up the Hope

A former gymnast who was the winner of the All-Japan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, Mr. Eiji Setoda started to perform acrobatics to help heal the national wound caused by the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake. After the COVID-19 pandemic plunged Japan into another period of uncertainty that depressed the entire country, he started a tour across the country as a street performer, taking Jackery's solar generator with him to power his performance as he tried to bring hope to a wider population in this difficult time.

Inspired by Mr. Setoda, Jackery Japan has launched a series of initiatives and joined hands with local partners to strengthen Japan's emergency response mechanism. In 2020, the company donated 10 solar generators to bolster local disaster prevention measures through the "JackeryCare" initiative. The following year saw Jackery tie up with JVC Kenwood to develop solar generator products that address the challenges in disaster rescue missions. In 2022, Jackery joined the Social Emergency Management Alliance (SEMA), pledging to provide portable power solutions in case of unexpected disasters.

"This 10-year journey brings us to a new starting point from which we will continue to spearhead green technology to bring more innovative products to our global customers. We will stay true to our goal of making renewable energy accessible for all, facilitating the global clean energy transition by reducing people's reliance on fossil fuels," said Head of Manufacture Department of Jackery.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 150 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally and a footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China.

As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020.

To date, Jackery has also received 25 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award.

CONTACT: marketing@jackery.com

(PRNewsfoto/Jackery Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackery Inc.