BSR KOREA Introduces "Wizbiosolutions Inc." as "2022 Global Procurement Marketer"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the practitioner of "2022 Global Procurement Marketer (GPM) Project" promoted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) and Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), BSR KOREA offered consultation for 40 domestic SMEs that want to enter the international procurement market, including capacity building training programs, overseas vendor registration, and assistant for bid preparation and proposals.

photo : wizbiosolutions logo (PRNewswire)

BSR KOREA supported SMEs to discover their various achievements with Project-based consulting activities, and Wizbiosolutions Inc. is one of the best participants in the 2022 GPM Project.

Wizbiosolutions Inc. is a company specializing in In Vitro Diagnostics devices (IVD) and has grown rapidly by developing molecular diagnostic kits that can be easily handled and stored at room temperature, especially satisfying demands from developing countries and the Middle East.

Its flagship products include WizDx™ COVID-19 CrystalMix™ Multi PCR Kit, detecting COVID-19 virus RNA from patients' sputum, nasopharynx, and oropharyngeal samples, and WizDx™ Influenza A/B Real-time PCR Kit for influenza A&B diagnosis.

Wizbiosolutions Inc. is a winning bidder for UNOPS (

Indonesia

) during the Project duration and now preparing to supply the products. They are intent

to

on take advantage of this winning to participate in procurement bids orders more actively in

Southeast Asia

countries such as

Laos

,

Cambodia

, and

the Philippines

.

BSR KOREA is domestic and overseas certified professional trade consulting company in Korea. It offers consultation on overseas public procurement and global marketing with its abundant experience and know-how. 40 SMEs selected for the 2022 Global Procurement Marketer Project will have opportunities to enter markets including UN and international organizations, participate in procurement bids for developing countries with poor infrastructure, and develop and diversify new sales channels by strengthening procurement capabilities to build better bid strategies with BSR KOREA's help, leading to long-term public procurement market expansion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BSR KOREA