Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) Investigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Company") (NYSE: PVBC). Investors who purchased Provident securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pvbc.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Provident violated federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2022, Provident announced that it would fail to file its quarterly financials for Q3 while also disclosing an estimated net loss of about $27.5 million and attributed its losses "due to the recent decline in the cryptocurrency mining industry." Following this news, Provident stock dropped almost 22% the next day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Provident securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pvbc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC