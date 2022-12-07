Amber Ruffin Celebrates the Best Holiday Gifts with a Festive Neiman Marcus 'White Elephant' Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus celebrates the holiday season with a joyous White Elephant gifting event hosted by acclaimed comedian, talk show host and writer Amber Ruffin at Cucina Alba on December 6. In the spirit of the Make the Moment holiday campaign and being creative in how you celebrate, guests participate in the third annual spirited fete. In addition to a selection of steal-worthy gifts curated to suit a range of price points and themes, there are a few twists on tradition that guarantee everyone goes home happy.

Host Amber Ruffin (PRNewswire)

Notable attendees include Amber Ruffin, Joyelle Johnson, Evan Ross Katz, Sai de Silva, Tina Leung, Karen Blanchard, Alyssa Lenore, Monroe Steele, Cassie Thorpe and Melanie White.

Amber wears One33 Social Sequin Shawl-Collar Jacket, One33 Social High-Rise Straight-Leg Sequin Pants and FRAME Long Sleeve Bowtie Blouse all available at Neiman Marcus.

"I have been a fan of Neiman Marcus for years and I am thrilled to be hosting this year's White Elephant event. It is important to have fun with fashion and to not take it too seriously- and I love an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in a fun, festive, original way. The gifts at Neiman Marcus are unparalleled and I am very inspired by the incredible range of products available- I cannot wait to start shopping for my family and friends." says Amber Ruffin.

During the game, which is the first event at Cucina Alba's new private dining space, guests preview and win some of Neiman Marcus' ultimate gifts for the season, such as a Bottega Veneta handbag, Maison Francis Kurkdijan fragrance set, Versace bathrobe and slippers, Prada sunglasses, Gucci Snow Goggles and a Moncler beanie. The full list of covetable gifts here . Neiman Marcus introduces a few special surprises to the traditional game that upped the ante and excitement during the event. Featuring a wide range of products across various price points ($250, $100 and $50), Neiman Marcus curates the perfect assortment of gifts for everyone this holiday season.

Neiman Marcus is hosting White Elephant events across all 36 stores. Select customers are invited to join the luxury retailer for these exclusive, White Elephant celebrations hosted in gifting suites and private restaurant spaces. From exclusive fashion and beauty products to epicure and entertaining essentials, The Magazine has a collection of artfully crafted gift guides to take the stress out of holiday shopping. In addition to the expertly curated guide, Neiman Marcus style advisors are there to help create the best gifting moments, guiding customers every step of the way.

"The holidays are all about making moments and who doesn't love a spirited game of White Elephant? I look forward to this tradition with my friends every year, dying to know who ends up with the ultimate gift," says Jodi Kahn, Vice President of Luxury Fashion, Neiman Marcus. "There is no better destination for gifting than Neiman Marcus and I start brainstorming ideas with my style advisor months in advance. I love finding the perfect pieces for friends and family- something I hope will surprise and excite them."

To further highlight the range of offerings for seasonal gifting, Neiman Marcus creates a dedicated Instagram shop and Pinterest board featuring the White Elephant event gifts with a few additional customer favorites.

The Neiman Marcus curated gifting assortment is available now at Neiman Marcus stores and online at NeimanMarcus.com. Neiman Marcus customers can discover exclusive access, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences both online and in person. As a fashion authority and established industry leader, Neiman Marcus welcomes customers to visit our stores and explore private shopping appointments with expert style advisors. Neiman Marcus' inCircle program is available to services such as gift wrapping, boxing, and more.

