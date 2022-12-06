Wisq Lounges Connect Coworkers, 47% of Whom Feel Isolated

New Employee Workplace Perceptions Survey Reveals People Miss Spontaneous Conversations at Work, Feel Lack of Connection

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisq , the first platform designed for the social connection needs of employees, today announced the launch of Lounges: spaces for coworkers to have spontaneous catch-ups and casual hang-outs – whether it's with two people or a full team.

Simultaneously the company released results of a national survey of 2,000 full-time workers, which identified social isolation and the inability to have spontaneous conversations with coworkers as serious concerns for many in today's workforce, particularly among Gen Z employees. For more insights from Wisq's national "Employee Workplace Perceptions Survey," including Gen Z respondents' feelings on remote work isolation and layoff fears, view our blog summary of the data: Gen Z Misses Spontaneous Conversation at Work, 47% of Workers Feel Isolated .

Among the surprising findings, 83% of employees are actually satisfied with their current work arrangement – remote, hybrid or in-office. However, connection with coworkers – distributed or otherwise – is still a struggle. Fifty-one percent of respondents say they miss spontaneous conversations with coworkers, and 47% have felt isolated from their coworkers since people started working remotely on a more regular basis. Gen Z is feeling the lack of connection more acutely than overall workers, with 56% feeling isolated.

Wisq's Lounges are a remedy to feelings of isolation at work, providing people with a fun, easy and impromptu way to get to know their colleagues and participate in quick interactions, no matter where they are working.

"In the new world of work, conversations and 'casual collisions' between employees have plummeted," said Jim Barnett, Wisq co-founder and CEO. "Lounges create a new space for employees to run into each other – no matter where they are working – and have conversations that are serendipitous and informal."

Wisq Unveils Lounges for Impromptu Social Connections

As companies continue to adopt distributed work structures, they are challenged with how to help employees build the personal connections that help keep them engaged and foster a sense of belonging. Wisq has created a space to address this – where employees can connect to discover common interests, share experiences, and create connections.

With Lounges, employees now have audio and chat spaces for real-time socializing within the Wisq platform. Lounges include both open and private spaces where people can invite others to join the conversation. Members of the same Wisq space can also casually drop into a live Lounge discussion via a Group, such as Hiking Enthusiasts, or through a "Happening Now" pop-up in their feed.

For more information, or to start using Wisq, visit www.wisq.com

Survey Methodology

Wisq used Pollfish to conduct its "Employee Workplace Perception Survey" with 2,000 people who are currently working full-time and responded online on November 17, 2022. The margin of error is +/- 2.08%.

About Wisq

Wisq is a space for life at work. Wisq helps employees connect, build relationships and feel a greater sense of belonging at work. The Wisq platform builds community, connection, and collaboration across hybrid, remote and in-person teams. Companies of all sizes use Wisq to increase employee engagement, improve productivity and build happy work cultures. Based in Redwood City, CA, Wisq was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jim Barnett, chief executive officer; Goutham Kurra, chief product officer; and Chih-Po Wen, chief technology officer, founders of the people success platform leader, Glint. Wisq has raised more than $40 million and is backed by True Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and Shasta Ventures. For more information, visit www.wisq.com.

