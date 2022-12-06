SUP7R 7on7 Announces Achieve as Financial Literacy Partner

Digital Personal Finance Leader to Offer Financial Literacy and Education to Over 2,000 of the Nation's Most Highly-Recruited High School Football Players

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, announces that it has been named the Financial Literacy Partner for the SUP7R 7on7 National Championship.

SUP7R 7on7 engages more than 2,000 of the nation's most highly-recruited high school football players. Many of these players will be the future stars of college and the NFL. As the Financial Literacy Partner, Achieve will provide financial planning, literacy and education tailored specifically for the athletes and their families as they look to college and beyond.

"Achieve is proud to partner with SUP7R 7on7 to provide financial literacy, planning and education to these amazing athletes and their families," said Brad Stroh, Achieve's co-founder and co-CEO. "We know that early education and know-how can make a huge difference in people's financial futures. By reaching these players while they are still in high school, we're giving them the tools to make smarter financial decisions as they enter college and hopefully the NFL."

"We are extremely grateful to be working with a national leader like Achieve," said Graham Leveston, Founder SUP7R 7on7. "It is crucial for young athletes to have a basic understanding around financial education and financial planning. Many of the players participating in our events will be generating income through NIL and ultimately the NFL as well as the general job market. Providing a base level of education at an early age will provide a solid foundation for every player and his family. In establishing the SUP7R brand, we were not interested in running just "another" 7on7 tournament. Our events will provide real value to every player that participates."

There are over 123 million consumers in the United States who could use some help moving from financially struggling to thriving. Achieve's digital personal finance offerings can help people reduce debt, improve cash flow, save money, manage expenses, and plan for the future. Combining innovative technology with a relationship-driven approach, Achieve supports every step of a consumer's financial journey with personal loans, debt resolution, home equity loans, and financial tools and education. Achieve will continue to grow to meet its members' ever-evolving financial needs and in the future, plans to help everyday people with banking, budgeting and more.

Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and has nearly 3,000 passionate teammates across the country.

For more information about the SUP7R 7on7, visit: www.Super7on.com

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home loans, help with debt and financial tools and education. Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California and has nearly 3,000 dedicated employees across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida and has regularly been recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID 1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

