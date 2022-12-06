The Spectris Foundation selects CompTIA Spark as the first US nonprofit recipient of a multi-year grant to help young girls unlock their potential through technology

$100,000 award will support CompTIA Spark's TechGirlz program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spectris Foundation, the UK-based registered charity that champions access to a high-quality education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), has selected CompTIA Spark and its TechGirlz program as the first U.S nonprofit recipient of a multi-year grand award.

"It's astonishing to see the impact this program is having on girls across the world."

The two organizations announced today that CompTIA Spark received a $100,000, two-year Spectris Foundation grant to support TechGirlz, the global program that engages middle school girls with technology while building their confidence and leadership skills.

"We are thrilled to have agreed to a two-year grant with CompTIA Spark to inspire girls of all ages to gain quality technology education through TechGirlz," said Derek Harding, chair of The Spectris Foundation. "It's astonishing to see the impact this program is having on girls across the world and The Spectris Foundation is eager to help ignite the passion of tech."

TechGirlz provides free, open-source technology courses that inspire curiosity, impart confidence and build community as the foundation for the application of technology throughout a girl's career and life. TechGirlz programs have reached girls in 47 states and 25 countries, with 82% of participants saying their minds were changed positively about a tech career after their TechGirlz experience.

"We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from The Spectris Foundation in support of our TechGirlz program," said Colleen Crino, chief development officer, CompTIA Spark. "One of the most significant challenges to getting young people into STEM is accessing valuable, engaging and meaningful educational experiences in the tech space. The Spectris Foundation grant helps ensure that our program will continue to reach more girls to inspire them in tech and increase their confidence in the modern world."

The award is the first multi-year grant given to a U.S. nonprofit by The Spectris Foundation, which has a global focus on increasing diversity, tackling inequalities and improving the representation of underprivileged students. The foundation operates internationally in the U.K., the U.S., Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, China, Brazil, South Korea, Japan, India and other countries.

About CompTIA Spark

CompTIA Spark is a social impact organization that works to unlock people's potential though technology. It aims to bringing high quality tech education to youth — whatever their background — making tech exciting, accessible and inclusive, and building skills and confidence for life. The organization was founded in 1998 by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce. Formerly known as Creating IT Futures, CompTIA Spark is a registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more at https://www.comptiaspark.org/.

About The Spectris Foundation

The Spectris Foundation was created in July 2021 by an endowment of £15,000,000 from Spectris Plc. The Foundation predominantly supports access to a high-quality education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) by distributing grants in these fields. Our vision is to enable a cleaner, healthier and more productive world through STEM education. Learn more at https://www.spectrisfoundation.com/.

