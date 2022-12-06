Project HEAL Reveals 3216% Increase in Community Support at Annual Gala and Announces 2023 Eating Disorders Awareness Week

As eating disorders continue to surge in the United States, Project HEAL's annual fundraising gala in NYC brought the eating disorder community together to raise awareness and funds to help under-resourced people with eating disorders access care

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project HEAL , the leading nonprofit in the U.S. focused on equitable access to eating disorder treatment, held its annual gala last Thursday, December 1st, at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in New York City. The Gala presented awards to seven eating disorder field thought leaders and raised funds to serve those most in need of eating disorder treatment and care. Funds raised from the event will go towards the strategic expansion of Project HEAL's life-saving programs in 2023, allowing it to make a bigger impact than ever.

Author and Activist Virgie Tovar accepts the Inspire Award from Project HEAL Board Members Ben O'Keefe and M Reim Ifrach. Project HEAL’s Inspire Award is presented to an individual whose art, advocacy, and storytelling has inspired others to take action by raising awareness about and lessening the stigma associated with eating disorders and related mental health struggles. (PRNewswire)

Project HEAL's Gala brought the community together to help under-resourced people with eating disorders access care.

Earlier that day, Project HEAL joined 18 other nonprofits in announcing next year's Eating Disorder Awareness Week , which will take place February 27 through March 5, 2023, with the theme "It's Time for Change." The week will focus on the collective message that "now is the time for more: more equity, inclusion, access, outreach, early-intervention, education, representation, advocacy, and awareness." The collective announcement marks one of the largest collaborations among eating disorders organizations in the history of the field.

At the Project HEAL gala, Project HEAL's Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Eyre announced a staggering 3216% increase in services delivered since the pandemic began, which includes helping 1,394 people get into eating disorder treatment for free over the past three years, the cash value of which is $6,444,415. For reference, in the entire first twelve years of operating, Project HEAL helped 128 people get into treatment. Rebecca also announced that since 2020, Project HEAL has reached over seven million people with education about eating disorders, treatment, and the inequities that plague the field.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it was an especially memorable night of healing as notable activists and industry experts came together to honor the great strides made in eating disorder care and advocacy. Serving as MC and host were Schitt's Creek actor Dustin Milligan and Silicon Valley actress Amanda Crew, with many notable eating disorder activists attending such as Da'Shaun Harrison, Virgie Tovar, and Benjamin O'Keefe, and eating disorder leaders including Carolyn Costin, Joan Zhang, and Kristina Saffran. The event also featured performances from musical artists Cassandra Jenkins and Eva Westphal.

"We are beyond grateful to everyone who came out to support and donate their time, money, and services to Project HEAL this year," said Rebecca Eyre, Project HEAL CEO. "To look out at a room that more accurately represents the true diversity of people who are affected by eating disorders was a sight I will not soon forget. As eating disorders continue to wreak havoc for many, it was truly a memorable night to witness how many are standing up and speaking out about the toll that eating disorders take on so many vulnerable communities and our society at large."

Awards were given this year to advocates and organizations who performed especially outstanding work in the eating disorder community. Recognized at the event, winners included the following:

2022 was a landmark year for eating disorder advocacy as more celebrity figures like Tess Holliday, Taylor Swift, Jonathan Van Ness, and others have publicly addressed their own eating disorder battles. It was also the first time in thirty years that the White House recognized Eating Disorder Awareness week, and that the federal government recommitted funding for National Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders (NCEED) as a result of powerful activism by eating disorder advocates across the country.

Earlier this year, Project HEAL was also proud to launch their Clinical Assessment Program largely in response to consistent stories of disparity from people who are struggling with an eating disorder but not taken seriously by medical providers or insurance companies, and therefore unable to access the care they need. The program so far this year has provided diagnoses and treatment recommendations to over 600 people.

To learn more about Project HEAL and its programs, or to donate to support their mission, please visit www.theprojectheal.org , or find them on Facebook and Instagram .

About Project HEAL

Founded in 2008, Project HEAL is a national eating disorder nonprofit focused on creating equitable access to care. Their mission is to break down systemic, healthcare, and financial barriers to eating disorder treatment, and their vision is that everyone with an eating disorder has the resources and opportunities they need to recover. Through advocacy, research, cash assistance grants, free treatment placements, insurance navigation support, and now clinical assessment, Project HEAL helps low-income, underinsured, and often marginalized individuals access life-saving treatment - for free.

Angela Goens and Whitney Trotter, founders of the first BIPOC Eating Disorder Conference and Registered Dieticians, accept the Vision Award. Project HEAL’s Vision Award is presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution by casting a bold vision for the eating disorder field, whether through research or advocacy, thus changing the way we talk about and think about eating disorders and mental health. (PRNewswire)

