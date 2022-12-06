Lung Cancer Research Foundation and MET Crusaders Announce Research Grant Awards

Groups fund three MET mutation cancer-specific research grants

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) and MET Crusaders are pleased to announce funding of three grants focused on MET alteration-specific research. Each project is awarded $150,000 for two years, with a total investment of $450,000 for this grant cycle.

"Not many treatment options exist for patients with MET alterations," said John Hallick, president of the MET Crusaders. "The more research we are able to fund, the more hope we provide to patients with MET alterations. This partnership has allowed MET Crusaders to leverage LCRF's research funding expertise to extend grant awards for innovative projects. Because MET alterations happen with other cancers, any learnings from this research will likely apply to all MET-driven cancer, regardless of location. This, in turn, helps us fulfill our mission of helping all MET patients live normal, longer lives."

Approximately 5% of lung cancer patients have MET exon 14 skipping. A lower percentage of patients have MET amplification.[1] MET genetic alterations can occur as a primary genetic alteration, but can also occur as an acquired genetic alteration, as a resistance mechanism to treatment.

The MET gene is in chromosome 7 in the cells of the human body. Within the MET gene are the instructions to produce the MET protein, which is broken into segments called Exons. When all the Exons are properly executed in sequence, the normal MET protein is produced. In the case of cancer driven by MET, there is an alteration in the MET gene causing an error in the production of the MET protein. This production error prevents its degradation or causes excessive tyrosine kinase activity, resulting in cancer cells growing unchecked. There are four major categories of MET protein alterations: mutation, amplification, overexpression, and fusion. MET alterations tend to appear most in adenocarcinoma non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), but they can also be seen in squamous NSCLC.

"We are excited to be able to extend these research grant awards in partnership with MET Crusaders," said Dennis Chillemi, LCRF Executive Director. "In addition to these three awards made possible through this partnership, LCRF will be funding another grant that focuses on MET alterations – making four grants in this area for this funding cycle. It will go a long way in accelerating the pace of discovery in lung cancer with the MET alteration."

The 2022 Research Grants supported by the MET Crusaders – LCRF partnership include:

Timothy F. Burns, MD, PhD

University of Pittsburgh

Targeting Glycolysis in MET Altered Lung Cancer Brain Metastases

Emiliano Cocco, PhD

University of Miami

Exploring novel therapeutic options to target MET-driven lung cancers

Xiuning Le, MD, PhD

University of Texas

Optimization of MET-CAR-T/NK cell-based therapies for MET exon 14 skipping NSCLC

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 409 research grants, totaling nearly $42 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

About MET Crusaders

MET Crusaders is a patient advocacy group focused on MET driven cancer. The MET Crusaders mission is to help all MET patients, regardless of location, race, or socio-economic class, live a normal life. This mission is accomplished through community, education, research, and advocacy. MET Crusaders is a trade name of the MET Cancer Foundation, a 501c3 charitable foundation.

