Swarovski Group Employees Volunteer with Swarovski Foundation Partner Teach for Thailand to Support Equitable Education for Young People

CHON BURI, Thailand, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the spirit of International Volunteer Day, we celebrate solidarity through volunteering. For the future of our planet, we must act together, and we must act now. The Swarovski Foundation come together with Swarovski Group employees and partner Teach for Thailand to share their expertise as part of a network of leaders who support equitable education opportunities.

These volunteering initiatives include an English class and Career workshop for over 100 students aged between 12-15 years old from Nong Yai Siri Worawat Witthaya School in Chon Buri, Thailand. Volunteers from the Swarovski Group share their knowledge through both practical and theoretical approaches. Access to quality education should be available to all irrespective of socio-economic backgrounds, therefore these initiatives enable students to meet people from different backgrounds and inspire students to dream big for future career goals and opportunities.

Additionally, Swarovski Group employees feel it is important to contribute positively to people and planet as shared by Stefano Giacomelli, Managing Director of Swarovski Business Services Manufacturing Thailand "Promoting human empowerment through education, shoulder to shoulder with the inspiring Swarovski Foundation colleagues, makes me proud to be part of the Swarovski company. The visible joy of the students from the Teach for Thailand English class and the career workshop filled my heart with hope, and I gain even more confidence on the long-term impact of Teach for Thailand's program on igniting the children's dreams for a better future."

Teach for Thailand fellow Khun King led on the English lesson on career opportunities whilst volunteers engage with students to help develop their English communication skills by practicing the pronunciation of words and for students to consider future career aspirations. "I want to be a teacher, an English teacher" answered one of the students.

Following the English class, the Career workshop led by the Swarovski Group employee enable students to interview employees across various fields of work to understand their day-to-day responsibilities. Students enquired about how employees got into their career and what to study along with which exams they needed to take. Students were able to learn of different perspectives and thus broaden their knowledge of new career paths.

