InventHelp Inventor Develops Disinfecting Wipes for Door Handles (DNV-365)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to decrease exposure to germs on commonly touched surfaces such as door handles and knobs," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the PULL & WIPE. My design could increase safety and sanitation in public areas, as well as in homes."

The invention provides a convenient way for each person to sanitize a door handle before entering a building. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. It also helps track the number of people entering a building. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal commercial buildings, schools, businesses, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

