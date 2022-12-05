Hisense Advances Growth Strategy in the Middle East Market, Stepping Up Its Globalization Efforts

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, one of the rising forces in the home appliances industry, has taken another step in elevating its global influence. As the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, the brand has garnered worldwide attention by making impactful presences in the FIFA World CupTM stadiums, which not only signifies Hisense's expanding footprints in the Middle East market, but also serves as an epitome of Hisense globalization strategy.

The Middle East Serves as an Integral Part of Hisense's Global Strategy

Since Hisense first entered South African market in 1996, it has been building its brand influence and competitiveness in the Middle East and Africa market for more than 20 years. The long-term dedication witnessed Hisense accelerated growth in this emerging market: From 2017 to 2021, Hisense's sales revenue in the Middle East and Africa grows from 663 million USD to 1.28 billion USD, achieving an average annual growth rate of 17.88%. In 2022, Hisense's sales in Dubai saw a 22% y-o-y increase in the first 10 months.

"The Middle East has become one of Hisense's fastest-growing markets globally and constitutes an integral part of Hisense's globalization strategy," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA.

Hisense's success in the Middle East market shares an inseparable connection with its localization practices. Over the years, Hisense has been incorporating its R&D efforts with diverse market needs, launching premium and localized products to consumers. In March 2022, Hisense received the "Dubai Quality Global Award", which is an official recognition for Hisense's outstanding achievements and positive contributions to the local economic recovery and development.

2022 marks another critical year in Hisense's Middle East developmental scheme. This year, Hisense landed its first flagship store in Dubai, and plans to open 4 flagship stores in the Middle East in 2022. "Hisense expects to use the high-end flagship shops to enhance Hisense's brand image as a trustworthy multinational corporation with top-tier products and cutting-edge technologies," said Ou.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM: Key Growth Engine to Hisense Globalization

Becoming the sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022TM is a milestone in Hisense's globalization strategy. With the FIFA World CupTM being held in the Middle East for the first time, Hisense hopes to deepen its ties with Middle Eastern customers and further elevate its global brand awareness through in-depth cooperation with FIFA.

For instance, Hisense has been assisting Doha in building intelligent transportation system utilizing its B2B technology. The project has taken effect during the tournament, ensuring efficient traffic based on GPS trajectory and real-time video tracking functions.

For Hisense, sponsoring FIFA World CupTM is not merely a standard marketing decision. It's also an important way to form an authentic bond with global consumers via the medium of sports, which honors universal spirits and breaks down language barriers.

