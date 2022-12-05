Duke Energy restores thousands of customers after substation vandalism in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy crews have restored power to nearly 7,000 customers since Sunday night when substations in Moore County were attacked.

Today, approximately 38,000 customers in the area remain without power – down from 45,000, who were initially affected. Duke Energy will continue to restore service quickly and safely, although many affected customers should prepare for an outage that could extend to Thursday, Dec. 8.

"We are restoring customers where possible, but the damage is beyond repair in some areas. That leaves us with no option but to replace large pieces of equipment – which is not an easy or quick task," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's general manager, Emergency Preparedness. "Duke Energy is committed to getting life back to normal for our customers. We thank them for their patience."

An electric substation plays an important part in getting electricity to customers. It serves to regulate voltage coming from generation sources (like power plants) – lowering it so energy can be delivered to homes and businesses.

Duke Energy is asking customers to turn off appliances and other electrical devices that may have been on when the power went out so there's not an immediate surge on the system when power is restored, which will also protect those devices. Customers affected by outages should consider moving family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location due to anticipated time required to fully restore service.

The company continues to work with local, state and federal agencies on their ongoing investigation into this incident.

