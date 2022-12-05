Dr Pepper Announces the Winners of the 14th Annual Tuition Giveaway

The brand has awarded over $13 million in tuition to students since 2008

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper announced today the winners of the 14th Annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway , who achieved their victory during the College Football Conference Championship games this weekend. On Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022, the finalists of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest took to the field during the ACC, Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 NCAA conference championship games, where they each competed to throw as many footballs as possible into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds. The winning contestants at the five conference championship games received $100,000 toward tuition, and the runner-up received $20,000 for their tuition.

Ahead of the big toss, the finalists were allowed to meet with prolific Alabama Quarterback, 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to get advice on staying calm while on the field and share how the tuition giveaway will impact their lives. The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program has provided over $13 million in tuition to deserving students across the country since 2008.

This year offered new firsts as an unprecedented double tie-breaker took place during the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss at the 2022 SEC Conference Championship. Dr Pepper surprised the runner up, Kayla G. from University of St. Augustine, by awarding $100,000 in tuition to both her and winner Reagan W. from Baylor University. This is the first time since the start of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Program and Tuition Tosses that two finalists have tied twice in a row for the winning toss. Reagan W. scored the most points in the preliminary round and thus was originally named the winner of the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway at the SEC Conference Championship per the rules.

"Dr Pepper and college football go hand-in-hand and the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program is a tradition that represents our ongoing dedication to supporting students' education," said John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. "We're proud of this year's winners, whose dedication to their education and career ambitions is truly inspiring. We look forward to seeing what they do next."

Grand prize winners and runners-up include:

ACC

Winner: Gavin K., North Dakota State University

Runner-up: Althea M., Baylor University

Big 12

Winner: Daniel Y., Duke University

Runner-up: Malia B., Treasure Valley Aviation College

SEC

Winner: Reagan W., Baylor University

Runner-up: Kayla G., University of St Augustine

Big Ten

Winner: Jaylynn J., Oklahoma City Community College

Runner-up: Sarah P., Jefferson State Community College

Pac-12

Winner: Raphael I., Texas A&M University

Runner-up: Kylie H., Texas State University

"Participating in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has been a life-changing opportunity," said Raphael I., a Kinesiology/Physical Therapy major at Texas A&M University. "I'm so grateful that I was able to participate in the program and win in the gameday toss. This tuition will help me and my fellow incredible winners achieve our academic dreams."

Students entered the 2022 Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway via TikTok, the second year the brand has tapped the platform for the program, using the #DrPepperTuitionContest hashtag, and posting videos that showcased why they deserve tuition in creative ways.

In her submission, Big Ten Championship toss winner, Jaylynn J. shared that she is working towards earning her Bachelor's degree in aerospace and mechanical engineering at Oklahoma City Community College, and plans to transfer to Oklahoma State University. With aspirations of one day working at NASA or SpaceX, winning the $100,000 in tuition this weekend from Dr Pepper is helping her turn her dreams into a reality. "I am so grateful to have received $100,000 from Dr Pepper during this year's Tuition Toss. This scholarship money allows me to be able to afford living on campus, saving me hours that I would have otherwise spent commuting. I'm now able to reallocate this time to my studies, and focus on maintaining a 3.5 GPA. I am passionate about bringing new innovation and creativity into our fast-changing world, and the money from Dr Pepper has opened up a world of opportunity for me. I am so excited about what the future holds, and thankful that Dr Pepper is making it possible for students like me to succeed!" said Jaylynn J.

"Congratulations to all students who participated in this year's Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program! It is so energizing to hear your stories and ambitions, and an honor to give tuition to support students achieving their dreams," continued Alvarado.

Follow or interact with Dr Pepper on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @drpepper.

