The 13th China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo successfully held

TAIZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 19 to 21, the 13th China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo was held in China Medical City (CMS). Themed "Healthy China Strategy Leading the Construction of Demonstration Zones", this year's expo held 23 special events including the CMS Policy Releasing and Project Signing Ceremony, and the 9th China (Taizhou) International Big Health Industry Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition and other projects, according to the organizing committee of the Expo.

(PRNewswire)

During the event, 20 projects with a total investment of about 7.1 billion yuan were signed intensively, covering fields such as vaccines, antibodies, chemical drugs, and high-end medical equipment with large investment volume, high technology content and broad market prospect. For CMS gathering industrial resources, the "3+2" industrial chain and characteristic industrial clusters will surely play an important supporting and promoting role. The latest industrial policies released by CMS involved all aspects of industrial development, including land, factory buildings, taxation, varieties, R&D innovation, and entrusted investment promotion. After the release of these policies, it will further enhance the sense of identity of entrepreneurs, which will have a good agglomeration effect and set off a new round of investment climax in CMS.



The exhibition was held in the CMS Convention and Exhibition Trading Center, with a total area of 30,000 square meters, attracting nearly 400 companies and institutions from 22 countries and regions. Nearly 30 international leading pharmaceutical companies made a concentrated appearance at the exhibition site. The exhibition also focused on displaying 105 high-quality growth companies, covering three leading industries of biological drugs, diagnostic reagents and high-end devices, and chemical drug preparations. As well-known local pharmaceutical companies in Taizhou, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group, Jumpcan Pharmaceutical, and Suzhong Pharma also appeared on the exhibition site, bringing their latest products and research and development achievements.



Taizhou is a famous historical and cultural city with a history of more than 2,100 years. The biomedical industry has always been Taizhou's advantageous industry. As a biomedical industry cluster in Taizhou, CMS has built about 22 square kilometers and formed three leading industries. It has gathered more than 1,200 pharmaceutical companies, including 14 world-renowned multinational pharmaceutical companies, to take root and develop.



Signing ceremony.jpg (https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fasianetnews.net%2FDownload.asp%3FID%3D434623&data=05%7C01%7Chkhubs%40N0151C.onmicrosoft.com%7Cbd5ce8c58d6b4c8ca1bc08dacd5f375f%7C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C638048106079637611%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=T4u%2FwSBImVvpbdtU5XiKZBcC68R8sdsKvwT4SJnCn%2BQ%3D&reserved=0)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo