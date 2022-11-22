SERVICE CHAMPIONS GROUP CONTINUES GROWTH TRAJECTORY WITH ACQUISITION OF SERVICE WIZARD OF AUSTIN, TEXAS

BREA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions Group, a leading platform provider of Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning services today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Service Wizard Heating & Air Conditioning an established provider of air conditioning, heating and air quality services in Austin, Texas. Service Wizard is a well-respected and revered second-generation family business with brothers Charles and John Osgood at the helm. This acquisition marks Service Champions' first step into the Texas market in one of the nation's fastest growing cities. Service Champions is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

Frank DiMarco, Service Champions' CEO is laser focused on acquiring businesses that fit the Service Champions culture, business model, and operating philosophy. "At Service Champions we continue to be focused on new business opportunities. We challenge ourselves to explore opportunities that bring value to our existing portfolio and to our customer base. The acquisition of Service Wizard will be a significant accelerant for the company as we look toward future growth with companies that align with the foundation of Service Champions. Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do. Charles and John Osgood have been in the Austin Air Conditioning industry for more than 40 years. They learned the value and reward of a happy customer as young men working at their family business, Osgood Heating and Air Conditioning. They know Austin, they know their customers and they consistently strive to offer great value and high-quality service. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Service Champions family as we continue to grow our national footprint," said DiMarco.

Service Wizard Founder, Charles Osgood, echoes DiMarco's point of view. "Our customers mean the world to us. That's why our team holds ourselves to the highest standards of behavior and service. We know this is in Service Champions' DNA. Integrity is at their very core. Joining the Service Champions family allows us to provide a greater level of service to our community while remaining true to our values." said Osgood.

"We believe in focusing on the comfort of our community. Our customers can count on our team to provide dependable repairs, installation and maintenance services by the best in the business. When you need Service Wizard, we always show up. We show up on time and equipped to get the job done", added John Osgood. "It is our great privilege to join this exceptional organization."

The acquisition of Service Wizard continues Service Champions' commitment to expand its service area throughout the United States and strengthens its position as a leading home services company known throughout the country.

