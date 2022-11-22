National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) Hosts Scholarship Galas to Honor Leaders and Students Advancing Health Equity

Through Scholarships and Mentorship, NHHF Uplifts the Next Generation of Latine Health Professionals

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF), the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), is proud to host the 15th Annual California and 19th Annual New York Hispanic Health Professional Student Scholarship Galas to present scholarships to 22 outstanding Latine health professional students. NHHF is honored to assist these recipients on their journeys to become doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, PAs, or public health administrators.

(PRNewswire)

"At these important events, the Latine health community will come together to celebrate young professionals and leaders throughout the country with awards for their vision to improve the health and well-being of underserved communities," said Dr. Elena Rios, President of NHHF and President/CEO of NHMA. "We are deeply grateful to our leaders and sponsors who have offered their support to bolster a more diverse and equitable health sector."

The California Awards Gala was held in Pasadena, California, on November 17th from 6:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. Pacific Time, and the New York Awards Gala will be held in New York City, New York, on December 1st from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

NHHF thanks the following health leaders for their work transforming government programs, academic institutions, private sector organizations, and local communities to increase access to healthcare. Hispanic Health Leadership Awardees include: U.S. Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA 40th District); Diana E. Ramos, MD, MPH (California Surgeon General); Lourdes Baezconde-Garbanati, PhD, MPH (Associate Dean for Community Initiatives, Keck School of Medicine of USC); Donaldo (Don) Hernandez, MD, FACP (President, California Medical Association); Robert J. Rodriguez (New York Secretary Of State); Debra Furr-Holden, Ph.D. (Dean of New York University's School of Public Health); Niesha Foster, MBA (Vice President, Product Access, Global Health & Social Impact, Pfizer); and Claudia Romo Edelman (Mexican-Swiss diplomat).

With immense gratitude, NHHF thanks all of our scholarship gala sponsors across sectors for their generosity and dedication to supporting our mission to empower and diversify the next generation of health professionals. Platinum Sponsors include: NHMA, UHF, Health Net / Fidelis / Centene Corporation. Gold Sponsors include: Anthem. Silver Sponsors include: AMGEN; Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science; UCLA Health David Geffen School of Medicine; Lilly; Henry Schein; TelevisaUnivision; Kaiser Permanente; DaVita; IDSA Foundation. Bronze Sponsors Include: University of California Health, University of California Office of the President; California Medical Association; Cedars Sinai; El Paso Cardiac, Vascular & Thoracic Surgeons, P.A. (EPCVTS); Great Minds in STEM; Huntington Health; PIH; Medtronic; Boston Scientific; Keck School of Medicine at USC; Intercept Pharmaceuticals; PAN NO. 1 Family Limited Partnership; Sylvia Preciado, MD; The California Liver Institute; Tony Alamo, MD; AMA; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Angel's Smile Hospice, Inc.; New York Life Insurance; Princeton Area Community Foundation; Latino Commission on AIDS; Campos Family Foundation; New York Presbyterian Hospital; NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

It is with great pleasure that NHHF announces the following 2022 scholarship award recipients:

California Gala Scholars:

Cristhian Martinez Hernandez, Laurel Barrios, Melinda Benavides, Osbaldo Camargo, Raul Soto Jr., Monica Soto Noveron, Sergio Trejo Jr., Cecilia Pimentel, Jose Felipe Dominguez, Claire Alvarenga, Elizabeth Murguia, and Cassandra Molano.

New York Gala Scholars:

Cesar Hernandez, Viridiana Godinez, Christine Lopez, Bryan Torres, Jose Ibarra, Erika Zambrano Alvarez, Ashley Bernard, Danielle Obijeski, Kelly Gonzalez, and Guadalupe Quintana.

Visit nhmafoundation.org/ for additional information about gala registration, scholarship recipients, leadership awardees, sponsors, and more.

NHHF is the 501(c)(3) arm of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), a nonprofit organization that represents the interests of 50,000 Hispanic physicians across the U.S. The mission of NHHF is to improve the health of Hispanics through research and educational activities. Learn more at www.NHMAFoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Hispanic Health Foundation