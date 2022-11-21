Winter Blitz at Hall of Fame Village Features Tube Sledding Through the Goal Post of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Holiday festival kicks off with 5-K run and offers a variety of attractions Dec. 10, 2022 – Jan. 16, 2023

Tickets on sale now at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village, owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), presents "Winter Blitz at Hall of Fame Village" on campus every weekend and select weekdays from Dec. 10, 2022, through January 16, 2023. This holiday festival for all ages features different attractions each weekend, including a 5-K run, photos with Santa, fireworks show, Friday night happy hours, and a vendor crafts village.

Winter Blitz at Hall of Fame Village Dec. 10, 2022 through Jan. 16, 2023 (PRNewswire)

If you like tube sledding and you like football, then you will love the literal high point of Winter Blitz. The "Touchdown Tube Hill" offers an exhilarating tubing experience unlike any other. The ride begins 35-feet high near the Constellation Center for Excellence and gives guests a unique thrill as they swoosh down through the goal post and across the endzone of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to the 20-yard line. This attraction will be open with or without snow.

"The Winter Blitz will have something for everyone. We can't wait to share this incredible holiday and football experience with all of northeast Ohio this winter," said Vic Gregovits, HOFV executive vice president, sales and marketing.

The Winter Blitz kicks off at 12 pm, on Sat, Dec.10 with the Spirit of the Season 5K Run/Walk presented by the Cleveland Clinic. The course will take racers on a festive route through the Village. All participants also receive a commemorative holiday finisher medal and discounted admission into the Winter Blitz.

More details about the event

Ticket sales:

Ticket pricing: General admission and tube sledding tickets, $14 Spectator (admission only) tickets, $5 Winter Blitz/PFHOF Pass, which includes tubing and one pass to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, $29 For day-of event ticket pricing, go to hofvillage.com/p/events/winterblitz

Touchdown Tube Hill:

Spirit of the Season 5k Run/Walk sponsored by Cleveland Clinic

For details about Winter Blitz at Hall of Fame Village, please visit hofvillage.com/p/events/winterblitz

