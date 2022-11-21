PADDY THE BADDY AND GRAHAM BOYLAN JOIN THE BXNG CLUB AS INVESTORS, ADVISORS

UFC's Top Lightweight Fighter, Paddy the Baddy, and Cage Warriors' President Graham Boylan invest in the rapidly growing Southern California Combat Sports Brand

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BXNG Club (BXNG), a California leader in combat sports and fitness announced today that UFC fighter, Paddy Pimblett (Paddy the Baddy) and Cage Warriors owner and president, Graham Boylan invested in BXNG's growth and expansion, with Graham Boylan also taking on an advisory role.

The BXNG Club logo (PRNewswire)

"It's hard to find a more perfect match than Paddy and Graham and The BXNG Club, we all are working towards the same goal - building combat sports' brands that are unique and offer opportunities to engage professional fighters and fitness enthusiasts alike," said Artem Sharoshkin, CEO and owner of The BXNG Club. "We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Paddy and Graham - an undisputed powerhouse of the combat industry," he added.

As part of the partnership, Graham Boylan, a serial entrepreneur, and seasoned executive will take on an advisory role, focused on strategic growth and expansion of The BXNG Club, while Paddy the Baddy will lead combat seminars exclusively for the club members. The addition of Paddy and Graham, a synergetic duo, is a strategic move with the ultimate goal - to take BXNG from San Diego's high-end fitness club to an internationally recognized leader.

Paddy the Baddy (19-3) has quickly established himself as a UFC fan favorite with consecutive wins and a personality that has effortlessly crossed over into pop culture with massive influence. His personality, unique qualities, and elite combat sports talent align closely with BXNG's vision.

"Paddy and I have a common ground - both come from humble beginnings, working our way from nothing to building successful brands when everything seemed to be stacked against us. Overcoming hardship builds a common understanding of how we see opportunities and priorities," said Artem Sharoshkin.

"When I got word that I could invest in the BXNG club I immediately wanted in! I've used the gym personally in San Diego and know how good the facilities are, as well as how friendly and welcoming the place is. My saying is: "it's nice to be nice" so it's great to get involved in a business that prides itself on its values and being inclusive to everybody and not just fitness freaks but moms, dads, and grandparents. I've been training MMA for nearly 13 years now and I'll bring that experience to help Artem and the team take the BXNG brand mainstream," commented Paddy.

With over 20 years of experience in the combat and fitness industries, Graham Boylan brings knowledge and deep expertise to BXNG. Aside from founding and managing the largest European MMA organization, Cage Warriors, Graham also manages Paddy the Baddy's career and multiple fitness clubs in the UK. Graham is a former promoter of Connor McGregor.

"Looking at this brand as an investor was exciting, and knowing what I will bring to the brand made this conversation a reality. What Artem and the team have created in SoCal with BXNG is "Level's" - a term commonly used in our sport, it is what differentiates good from great and I see BXNG is levels above the rest in the combat facility world. This is a clean-cut, high-end brand delivering next-level training facilities and I am very much looking forward to contributing my fifteen-plus years of experience, knowledge and contacts to its success, both as an investor and a board adviser," said Graham.

About The BXNG Club (BXNG):

The BXNG Club is a premier fitness club that uniquely designed classes and a fitness experience based on combat sports, world-class instruction, facilities, and lifestyle. The BXNG Club offers boxing, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, strength training, and other fitness-related classes such as Cycling, HIIT, Pilates & Yoga.

