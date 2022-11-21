InventHelp Inventor Develops a New Concealed-Carry Holster (LJD 200)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a very easy and comfortable way to carry a concealed handgun", said an inventor from Long Beach, N.Y., "so I invented the Not-A-Holster".

The patent-pending invention effectively supports a shooter's weapon between his waistband and his pants as well as ensuring that the weapon could be quickly and easily drawn if needed. It safeguards that the weapon does not slide downward into pants, which enhances comfort, could prevent embarrassment and eliminates the need to reach into pants to retrieve the weapon. The device eliminates the additional bulk from using a conventional holster and would enhance safety and security while enhancing preparedness. It is easy to use, the most comfortable way to carry a concealed handgun, easily available and accessible. The inventor has created a prototype as well.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

