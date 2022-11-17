Russell Reynolds Associates, G100 & World 50 Launch Second Cohort of Industry-Changing Next Generation Director Program to Accelerate Appointment of Diverse Executives to Corporate Boards

2023 Cohort to Engage Executive Women of Color Seeking Prominent Director Positions via Practitioner-led Curriculum, Skills Development and Coaching, and Community Building

Defined By Its Exceptional Faculty of Global 2000 Board Directors and Governance Experts, Next Generation Director Welcomes Four New Members to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, G100, and World 50 announced today the launch of the second cohort of their Next Generation Director program—an immersive, year-long executive development, peer community, and coaching program designed to increase the share of racially and ethnically diverse directors in boardrooms at the world's largest and most prominent companies.

Russell Reynolds Associates (PRNewsfoto/Russell Reynolds Associates) (PRNewswire)

The first cohort, which ran in 2022, focused on advancing Black executives. The second cohort, which will launch in 2023, will focus on executive women of color (WOC).

"We are delighted to be partnering with World 50 and G100 on this critical initiative, and to launch the second cohort of the Next Generation Director program," said Russell Reynolds Associates CEO, Constantine Alexandrakis. "Despite the growing awareness that diverse boards perform better, many corporate boards are still lagging behind where they need to be, and we are deeply committed to the essential goal of improving diversity and inclusion in the boardroom."

The interactive program combines Russell Reynolds Associates' expertise in board search and board effectiveness with G100 and World 50's widely recognized track record in running top-tier executive development and network-building programs. G100 is the CEO and board director practice of World 50, the leading peer-to-peer community for senior-most executives at globally respected organizations. The Next Generation Director program reinforces each organization's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Next Generation Director is defined by its exceptional Advisory Board: a group of world-renowned directors currently leading on the boards of top global corporations, as well as leading-edge governance experts. By offering practical, ongoing perspectives from their frontline board service, Advisory Board members serve as faculty and mentors to participants, and core partners in shaping the program's relevant content and curriculum that addresses the direct needs of today's evolving boardroom environment.

In preparing for the launch of the second cohort, Next Generation Director welcomes four new directors—Lisa Wardell, Marjorie Lao, Myrna Soto, and Clara Shih—to its growing Advisory Board, which currently includes members Aida Alvarez, Kenneth Bacon, Gaurdie Banister Jr., Les Brun, Willie Deese, Beth Ford, Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, Sabastian Niles, Ron Sugar, Tracey Travis, Mark Weinberger, and Ron Williams.

Program participants attend in-person and virtual gatherings covering timely and perennial topics to accelerate board appointment, demonstrate preparedness, and improve success rates, including: board roles and responsibilities; the attributes of highly effective board engagement; critical governance issues and trends; the best tactics for navigating the search for board opportunities; and excelling in year one of service. Program participants also gain access to a facilitated alumni community to cultivate long-term relationships with peers and faculty members. As a result, participating executives are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and key connections necessary to both secure and excel in future board roles.

"Since launching the pilot cohort of Next Generation Director, we've had the privilege of watching these executives grow into board-ready leaders. We're excited to build on this momentum, partnering with Russell Reynolds Associates to expand the program's reach with a cohort focused on women of color. Our continued hope is that Next Generation Director brings together drastically underrepresented audiences in the boardroom with an unprecedented community of expert leaders who are dedicated to their ongoing success," said G100 President, Dave Niles.

As the inaugural cohort wraps their engagement in March, spots are now open for the second cohort, available to C-suite executives or rising senior executives who identify as WOC and are seeking their first public board role. The second cohort will commence in Spring 2023. Those interested in nominating a team member or themselves for participation may reach out to nextplatform@world50.com.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 600+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing, and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

About World 50 and G100

Founded in 2004, World 50 consists of private peer communities that enable CEOs and C-level executives from globally respected organizations to discover better ideas, share valuable experiences and build relationships that make a lasting impact. The busiest officer-level executives and their most promising future leaders trust World 50 to facilitate collaboration, conversation and counsel on the topics most crucial to leading, transforming and growing modern enterprises. World 50 communities serve every significant enterprise leadership role. World 50 members reside in 29 countries on six continents and are leaders at companies that average US $31 billion in revenue. World 50 is a private company that serves no other purpose than to accelerate the success of its members and their organizations. It is composed of highly curious associates who consider it a privilege to help leaders stay ahead.

With the recent additions of G100, Procurement Leaders, and EHIR, World 50 has positioned itself to serve leaders across all senior leadership roles, functions and geographies. www.world50.com

Media Contact

Emily Heinen

Marketing Coordinator, Russell Reynolds Associates

Emily.Heinen@russellreynolds.com

Matt Weisberger

Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, World 50

matt.weisberger@world50.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates