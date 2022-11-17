Penske Truck Leasing Opens First Full-Service Rental and Leasing LEED-certified Facility

READING, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a state-of-the-art facility in Akron, Ohio. Located at 937 E Waterloo Road this new facility is Penske's first-ever, full-service rental and leasing facility that is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified, highlighting Penske's environmentally sustainable building design, construction and operation.

"Our sustainability efforts are an integral part of our day-to-day operations," said Luke DeCesare, area vice president of the Great Lakes area for Penske Truck Leasing. "Opening our first full-service truck leasing facility with LEED certification is an example of our organization's commitment to being good neighbors and stewards of the environment."

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and Penske digital experience solutions, which help customers leverage Penske technology as well as options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

At 23,816 square-feet and sitting on 9.85 acres, the new facility also enhances Penske's ability to efficiently serve its customers as well as employees and supports strategic growth throughout the region. It features four pull-through service bays plus an automatic truck wash bay, and a full-service fuel (offering diesel, diesel exhaust fluid, and gasoline).

Penske currently employs approximately 60 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, management trainees, customer service representatives, and recruiters locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the Akron area and at other Penske locations across North America visit penske.jobs for more information.

