McDonald's Takes High School Basketball's Biggest Stage to Houston For 2023 All American Games The top 48 players will square off at Toyota Center this March

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McDonald's All American Games (McDAAG) are where hype becomes legacy for the next generation of greats, and in 2023, the best in high school hoops are headed to Houston aka Clutch City. On Tuesday, March 28, Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets, will serve as the proving ground for the biggest night in basketball and play witness to the Games' next great stars.

McDonald’s All American Games Headed to Houston in 2023 (PRNewswire)

Rise up, H-Town! The city's long history of producing elite players makes it a great host for the 46th annual event. Since 1977, Texas has been home to 135 McDonald's All Americans – with 23 coming from Houston. It's an honor that's earned, not given – and this year, McDonald's will welcome 48 new girls and boys to the long list of icons to don the iconic jersey.

"The McDonald's All American Games represent more than one night of basketball. It's a chance for elite players to show out on the national stage and create their own legacy," said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald's USA. "Houston breathes culture with its diversity and rich basketball history. And this March, the city will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the next generation of basketball stars at Toyota Center."

Tickets to the 2023 McDonald's All American Games will go on sale beginning late January at ToyotaCenter.com. And for those who can't join in person, tune in on Tuesday, March 28 on ESPN platforms (time and network designation TBD).

"We've got the best high school players coming to town this March and you know Toyota Center is gonna be hype," said Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. "To have been named a McDonald's All American, to play for the Rockets and now have the Games come to Houston is so special."

The McDonald's All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception. RMHC helps bring communities together to support children and families throughout their healthcare journey by providing comfort, care and vital resources, when it's needed most.

Follow @McDAAG on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news and announcements.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About RMHC

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Toyota Center

Since opening in October 2003, Toyota Center has set a new standard for sports and entertainment, becoming one of the premier live entertainment venues in the nation. Laid over the span of six city blocks, Toyota Center is home to the NBA's Houston Rockets. Toyota Center also plays host to the nation's top concerts and touring shows. The arena's playing surface is set nearly 32-feet below street level giving Toyota Center the largest lower level of any arena in the nation. Coupled with the exclusive Lexus Lounge, trendy Golden Nugget Club, Sire Spirits Social Club's superior food and service, Toyota Center offers something for everyone making it the hottest spot for sports and entertainment in Houston. For more information, visit ToyotaCenter.com.

© 2022 McDonald's

All trademarks and/or registered marks are owned by their respective companies

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Media Contact: Jasmine Palmer, US Brand Communications, jasmine.palmer@us.mcd.com

McDonald's All American Games - Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/McDonald's USA, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC