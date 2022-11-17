Madison Communities breaks ground on new Community in Jacksonville, FL

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210.

Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities will include luxury unit finishes, integrated clubhouse with fitness center, outdoor lounge with summer kitchen, a resort-style pool and pool deck with grilling stations and cabanas. The project will be delivered by Benco Construction, Madison's affiliate general contracting group.

"We remain very active throughout Florida, with 4 additional multifamily communities under construction or in pre development throughout the State. We have new communities under construction in suburban Orlando and Tampa and have plans to start as second deal in Tampa in the next 60 days and a project in Bonita Springs in the first quarter of 2023. Florida will be a huge focus for the company for the decade as we see substantial growth potential. said Ryan Hanks, CEO of Madison Capital Group.

Madison Communities is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development and management of suburban garden apartment projects throughout the Sunbelt and has offices in Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Charleston.

