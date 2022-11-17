InventHelp Inventors Develop Eye-Catching Front Tag Holder for Vehicles (DKC 278)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a unique lighting accessory for a vehicle's front tag holder," said an inventor, from Streetsboro, Ohio, "so we invented the LIT PLATE. Our eye-catching design enables a vehicle owner to personalize and express pride in their vehicle at night."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an eye-catching front tag holder for vehicles. In doing so, it offers an attractive alternative to traditional tag holders. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the vehicle and it could spark added attention. The invention features a stylish and custom design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp