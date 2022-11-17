Globant Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Strong Results, Reflecting Solid Demand for Digital

Third quarter revenues of $458.9 million, up 34.2% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.84 for the third quarter

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $1.27 for the third quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $458.9 million , representing 34.2% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.5% compared to 38.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.1% compared to 39.8% in the third quarter of 2021.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.3% compared to 11.6% in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.1% compared to 16.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.84 compared to $0.60 in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.27 compared to $0.98 in the third quarter of 2021.

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $1,289.5 million , representing 40.6% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.7% compared to 38.2% in the first nine months of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.2% compared to 39.6% in the first nine months of 2021.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.8% compared to 11.0% in the first nine months of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.3% compared to 16.4% in the first nine months of 2021.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $2.57 compared to $1.60 in the first nine months of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $3.69 compared to $2.69 in the first nine months of 2021.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $369.2 million as of September 30, 2022 , a decrease of $91.2 million from $460.4 million as of December 31, 2021 , driven mainly by acquisitions, investments in our platform business, our hedging policy, and organic expansion initiatives. As of September 30, 2022 , our credit facility was fully undrawn.

Globant completed the third quarter of 2022 with 26,541 Globers, 24,922 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2022 was as follows: 64.9% from North America (top country: US), 21.9% from Latin America (top country: Argentina ), 10.0% from EMEA (top country: Spain ) and 3.2% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India ).

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2022 represented 10.7%, 24.7% and 34.5% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 , Globant served a total of 1,114 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 255 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 162 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 81.2% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were denominated in US dollars.

"We continue to be a leader in the broader technology market. Globant is fully committed to delivering 360-degree digital transformations with consumer-centric solutions. We execute our strategy through smart process optimization, which helps our clients streamline their operations and achieve maximum efficiency. Our end-to-end capabilities help organizations deliver innovative experiences for their customers, leading to better performance and stronger returns", said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-founder. "Our unique approach differentiates us from other players in the industry. Just recently, Frost & Sullivan awarded Globant the 2022 Company of the Year Award in the Global Digital Transformation Services Industry. We look forward to continuing to extend our reach to additional regions and industries."

"We are proud of the financial results delivered in the third quarter. Our revenues for the third quarter were $458.9 million, representing a 34.2% year-over-year growth. Since the end of the second quarter, our revenues for the third quarter grew 6.9% - supporting our fourth quarter outlook. Third quarter revenue growth was 36.7% year-over-year in constant currency; 250 basis points above our headline figure. Our scalable and adaptive service offerings continue to create value for our clients. Our increasing scale and global footprint, the depth and breadth of our services, the ability to access our clients' decision making higher in the value chain, and our end-to-end capabilities continue to drive high returns on investments for our customers," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2022 Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the full year of 2022:

Full Year 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,778 million , or 37.1% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a negative FX impact of 2.0 percentage points.

Full Year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16-17%.

Full Year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.06 (assuming an average of 42.8 million diluted shares outstanding during 2022).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the third quarter 2022 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F3Q22EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 26,500 employees and we are present in more than 20 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related charges and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Three Months ended

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021















Revenues 1,289,519

917,261

458,884

341,834 Cost of revenues (803,644)

(566,591)

(286,707)

(210,342) Gross profit 485,875

350,670

172,177

131,492















Selling, general and administrative expenses (332,524)

(243,366)

(119,208)

(89,269) Net impairment losses on financial assets (1,823)

(6,516)

(1,079)

(2,513) Other operating income and expenses,

net —

11

—

— Profit from operations 151,528

100,799

51,890

39,710















Finance income 1,466

474

842

144 Finance expense (11,410)

(8,502)

(4,058)

(2,559) Other financial results, net (1,137)

(2,831)

(2,393)

(2,176) Financial results, net (11,081)

(10,859)

(5,609)

(4,591)















Share of results of investment in

associates 25

(233)

25

— Other income and expenses, net 2,019

(2,887)

(55)

(2,444) Profit before income tax 142,491

86,820

46,251

32,675















Income tax (32,430)

(19,596)

(10,151)

(7,065) Net income for the period 110,061

67,224

36,100

25,610















Other comprehensive income, net of

income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating

foreign operations (41,814)

(2,627)

(18,700)

(189) - Net change in fair value on financial

assets measured at FVOCI (2,085)

(18)

7

(18) - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (6,218)

673

(2,007)

577 Total comprehensive income for the

period 59,944

65,252

15,400

25,980















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 109,706

67,092

35,991

25,478 Non-controlling interest 355

132

109

132 Net income for the period 110,061

67,224

36,100

25,610















Total comprehensive income for the

period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 59,589

65,120

15,291

25,848 Non-controlling interest 355

132

109

132 Total comprehensive income for the

period 59,944

65,252

15,400

25,980 Earnings per share













Basic 2.62

1.65

0.86

0.61 Diluted 2.57

1.60

0.84

0.60 Weighted average of outstanding

shares (in thousands)













Basic 41,853

40,688

41,982

41,625 Diluted 42,763

41,872

42,891

42,809

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

294,040

427,804 Investments

75,127

32,581 Trade receivables

410,117

300,109 Other assets

14,245

7,855 Other receivables

63,200

49,194 Other financial assets

4,051

2,057 Total current assets

860,780

819,600









Non-current assets







Investments

1,513

1,027 Other assets

10,404

8,583 Other receivables

16,856

24,263 Deferred tax assets

39,107

58,404 Investment in associates

1,242

— Other financial assets

30,270

25,233 Property and equipment

147,211

133,373 Intangible assets

105,075

102,016 Right-of-use assets

148,901

144,581 Goodwill

584,630

567,451 Total non-current assets

1,085,209

1,064,931 TOTAL ASSETS

1,945,989

1,884,531









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

62,239

63,210 Payroll and social security taxes payable

180,562

184,464 Borrowings

7,310

10,305 Other financial liabilities

58,745

63,059 Lease liabilities

36,247

25,917 Tax liabilities

16,646

18,071 Income tax payable

8,518

20,318 Other liabilities

440

955 Total current liabilities

370,707

386,299









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

8,580

6,387 Borrowings

737

1,935 Other financial liabilities

22,323

61,226 Lease liabilities

98,685

108,568 Deferred tax liabilities

1,260

1,289 Income tax payable

3,770

877 Payroll and social security taxes payable

3,645

— Provisions for contingencies

13,346

9,637 Total non-current liabilities

152,346

189,919 TOTAL LIABILITIES

523,053

576,218









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

50,512

50,080 Additional paid-in capital

927,234

872,030 Other reserves

(56,512)

(6,395) Retained earnings

499,366

389,660 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,420,600

1,305,375 Non-controlling interests

2,336

2,938 Total equity

1,422,936

1,308,313 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,945,989

1,884,531

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three months ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Net Income for the period

36,100

25,610 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

45,612

38,628 Changes in working capital

(5,694)

29,266 Cash flows from operating activities

76,018

93,504 Capital expenditures

(30,071)

(22,262) Cash flows from investing activities

(95,419)

(119,122) Cash flows from financing activities

(11,376)

(6,211) Net (decrease) increase in cash & cash equivalents

(30,777)

(31,829)

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September

30, 2022

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2022

September

30, 2021

















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit















Gross Profit

485,875

350,670

172,177

131,492 Depreciation and amortization expense

16,757

9,482

5,957

3,599 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

3,420

2,824

1,506

994 Adjusted gross profit

506,052

362,976

179,640

136,085 Adjusted gross profit margin

39.2 %

39.6 %

39.1 %

39.8 %

















Reconciliation of selling, general and

administrative expenses















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(332,524)

(243,366)

(119,208)

(89,269) Depreciation and amortization expense

44,863

35,126

15,930

13,381 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

37,261

24,412

13,784

8,621 Acquisition-related charges (a)

9,001

9,378

3,291

2,782 Adjusted selling, general and administrative

expenses

(241,399)

(174,450)

(86,203)

(64,485) Adjusted selling, general and administrative

expenses as % of revenues

(18.7) %

(19.0) %

(18.8) %

(18.9) %

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations















Profit from Operations

151,528

100,799

51,890

39,710 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

40,681

27,236

15,290

9,615 Impairment of tax credits

—

(11)

—

— Acquisition-related charges (a)

18,188

20,464

6,473

6,991 COVID-19-related charges (b)

—

2,228

—

— Adjusted Profit from Operations

210,397

150,716

73,653

56,316 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin

16.3 %

16.4 %

16.1 %

16.5 %

















Reconciliation of Net income for the period















Net income for the period

109,706

67,092

35,991

25,478 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

40,681

27,236

15,290

9,615 Acquisition-related charges (a)

17,909

26,398

7,311

10,196 COVID-19-related charges (b)

—

2,228

—

— Impairment of tax credits

—

(11)

—

— Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(10,709)

(10,336)

(3,942)

(3,408) Adjusted Net income

157,587

112,607

54,650

41,881 Adjusted Net income margin

12.2 %

12.3 %

11.9 %

12.3 %

















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS















Adjusted Net income

157,587

112,607

54,650

41,881 Diluted shares

42,763

41,872

42,891

42,809 Adjusted Diluted EPS

3.69

2.69

1.27

0.98

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022











Total Employees 21,849 23,526 24,504 25,924 26,541 IT Professionals 20,573 22,167 23,158 24,410 24,922











North America Revenues % 65.2 63.9 64.1 64.5 64.9 Latin America Revenues % 21.6 23.1 23.5 23.8 21.9 EMEA Revenues % 11.1 10.7 10.1 9.7 10.0 Asia and Oceania Revenues % 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.0 3.2











USD Revenues % 74.8 73.4 80.6 79.0 81.2 Other Currencies Revenues % 25.2 26.6 19.4 21.0 18.8











Top Customer % 11.5 11.0 11.0 10.5 10.7 Top 5 Customers % 27.6 26.8 28.0 25.7 24.7 Top 10 Customers % 39.7 37.6 38.6 36.7 34.5











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 816 921 982 1,043 1,114 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve

Months) 162 185 206 233 255













(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

