Denali's Growth and Influence: Majdi Daher Named to Power 100

Company continues it's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Course

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration's phenomenal growth and prestige among large global companies continues to be acknowledged with more awards and the naming of Co-Founder and Board Member Majdi Daher to the Puget Sound Business Journal's (PSBJ) Power 100 List.

(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration) (PRNewswire)

Also announced, Denali moved up the rankings on the 2022 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies List, from 15th to 10th. These awards add to an already record-breaking year of prestigious accolades for Denali throughout 2022.

To qualify for the Fastest Growing List, companies must be headquartered in Washington state, privately owned, report at least $500,000 in 2019 revenue and increase revenue between 2019 and 2021. Company executives must also provide written verification of the reported revenues.

Denali's phenomenal growth can be attributed to its operational expansion into new global locations, industries, and focus areas like automation solutions. Its customer-first values have driven this expansion as it continues to deliver outstanding business outcomes for its customers with global supply chain, hybrid workforce and managed mobility technology solutions.

"Our methodology, like power itself, all depends on perspective," the PSBJ published. "Unlike some of our award programs, there is no nomination process for Power 100. Rather, this program is the culmination of a year's worth of reporting and listening to people in the community."

Among other things, the Power 100 is the publication's shortlist for executive of the year, which will be announced at the end of this month.

"Congratulations to Majdi and the entire Denali family. It is a great honor to be recognized on these remarkable lists. As we continue to expand globally, the Puget Sound will always be the home of Denali, and we are so proud to be a part of this thriving community of business leaders," said Robert Vrij, Denali CEO.

"When I think about what we have achieved this year, what excites me the most is our opportunity to have even greater impact on the communities and economy here in the Puget Sound and everywhere Denali operates."

About Denali Advanced Integration

Since 1992, Denali has been among the most trusted and prominent IT solution providers in North America. Denali is a customer-focused, family-owned IT company with a global workforce that is passionate about exceeding expectations in every customer engagement. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Denali has a global footprint with operations and capabilities across 130 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. www.denaliai.com

Denali Advanced Integration

mediaalerts@denaliai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Denali Advanced Integration