Wheels Up to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that executive management will present in person at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday November 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM ET and at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 8:35 AM ET.

The events will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

An archive of the presentations will be available at the link above.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter and aircraft management services—as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines Inc. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its growing base of 12,000+ members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly. Wheels Up is committed to aligning with philanthropic organizations that matter most to our company, members, customers, families and friends.

Through the Wheels Up Cares program, a Wheels Up Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft is custom-designed to represent the established cause and is a flying symbol of each charity's mission. Headquartered in New York City, Wheels Up has office locations in 25 cities and towns across three continents and a workforce of nearly 2,700 employees.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to wheelsup.com.

