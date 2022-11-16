Terps Cannabis Announces Third Dispensary Opening in Charlton with Danksgiving Grand Opening Event

Revealing an upcoming 4-day event in partnership with Chip-In-Food Pantry, Terps Cannabis celebrates a new location and grand opening on November 18th to November 21st.

CHARLTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terps Cannabis, the cannabis dispensary committed to offering distinctive and quality product in the Massachusetts region, is announcing Danksgiving - the 4-day, pre-Thanksgiving event to celebrate the opening of their new location in Charlton, Massachusetts. Hosted in partnership with the local food pantry, Chip-In-Food-Pantry, the event will encourage guest food donations (canned goods), which will be distributed locally to those in need.

TERPS Cannabis is having their dispensary launch the weekend before Thanksgiving. All guests 21+ are welcome. (PRNewswire)

This grand opening Terps Cannabis event will feature free food from local food trucks, including Empanada Dada, Say Cheese Food Truck, Dolce Vida Catering Pizza Truck & Desert Truck. In addition, exclusive giveaways as well as $1 pre-rolls will prove popular with guests and loyal customers. Showcasing their stunning new facility, ample parking, and ongoing educational and events, the Terps team is thrilled to offer affordable, quality options as well as a place to come together and foster a sense of community and belonging.

The Terps Cannabis Charlton location is the dispensary's third location now open to the community and represents an exciting evolution of the business as they grow their cultivation and manufacturing offerings as well. Expanding on a commitment to providing high quality product to a wider audience, as well as fostering a culture of respect and collaboration, the Terps team looks forward to this new chapter and welcoming new customers to their Charlton dispensary.

To learn more about Terps Cannabis, visit their site at terps.com or find the latest announcements and deals on Instagram.

About Terps Cannabis

Terps Cannabis retains locations in Attleboro and Wellfleet, Massachusetts, with a new location opening in Charlton. Their mission is to operate premier retail, cultivation, and manufacturing facilities, providing their customers with distinguished brands of flower, marijuana-infused products and extracts.

