Gamelancer records $343,045 in monthly recurring OTT video revenue in the month of October

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ("Gamelancer'' or the "Company"), a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it has generated $343,045 in monthly recurring revenue from short-form OTT video ad sales, in addition to direct media sales on TikTok.

With custom video featuring Roblox, Minecraft, GTA, and other lifestyle content, Gamelancer now produces 15 custom video content series' featured on various OTT video platforms, with recently acquired JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in the month of October.

OTT, or "over-the-top" media is a service which provides internet streaming of custom TV shows or movies, for subscribers of the platform to view. Gamelancer submits in-house produced video series to OTT platforms, who then broadcast Gamelancer video on their platform for subscribers to watch. Gamelancer receives a 50/50 revenue share on ad sales with the OTT platform broadcasting the content.

"Gamelancer's growing network of over 33,800,000 followers and subscribers on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitute the largest GenZ and Millennial social media network in gaming. Our audience increasingly views our video content on subscription-based OTT platforms, which charge viewers a fee and generate advertising revenue, providing Gamelancer with a monthly recurring revenue stream. Our OTT video revenue has grown nearly 2X since June as we continue to launch new shows and channels, as per the press release dated June 15, 2022. Gamelancer will continue to build multiple short-form video series', featuring content derived from our daily videos posted across our 27 channels. Our walled-garden approach to owned and operated channels on TikTok allows us to produce and test hundreds of short-form videos daily, and choose the material being rewarded most by the algorithm to edit into TV-style series for streaming on alternate platforms." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

About Gamelancer Media

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 33,800,000 followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

