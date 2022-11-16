Ascenda powers the new HSBC Star Alliance credit card

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the global rewards technology company, today announced its partnership with Star Alliance, the world's first and leading airline alliance, to power the innovative customer value proposition for the anticipated new HSBC Star Alliance credit card.

As the first ever credit card from a major airline alliance, it combines the appeal of seven leading global airlines into a unified proposition. The back-end technology and fully digital user experience are powered by Ascenda's cloud-based loyalty platform. The new product is exclusively available to residents of Australia.

The HSBC Star Alliance credit card reimagines the loyalty experience for Australian residents with not only the ability to earn points, but also a fast track to Star Alliance Gold Status through everyday spending. Star Alliance Gold Status offers benefits such as lounge access, priority services and extra baggage allowance on eligible fares across all 26 Star Alliance member carriers.

Christian Draeger, VP Customer Experience, Star Alliance said: "The HSBC Star Alliance credit card is a unique proposition that brings together seven of our member carriers on a single platform. In line with our vision to enable a seamless customer experience, we needed a world-class technology solution to ensure quality delivery. Ascenda's advanced platform proved to be a suitable foundation that delivers efficient and secure interoperability among various systems.

"We are thrilled to bring this truly groundbreaking product to the market in collaboration with Star Alliance" added Kyle Armstrong, CEO at Ascenda. "As a company, we thrive on unlocking exceptional rewards value and access to inspiring experiences, both of which are embodied perfectly in this trailblazing project."

About Ascenda

Ascenda is the global technology company that makes banking & payments rewarding - delivering digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards solutions that enable brands to grow revenue and build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship.

Ascenda serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, from traditional top-tier players to disruptive fintechs, including brands such as HSBC, American Express, Capital One, Brex, Virgin Money, Visa, ICBC, and Standard Chartered.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com.

About Star Alliance

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition and seamless service. Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 10,000 daily flights to almost 1,200 airports in 184 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways.

