ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) proudly announces the details of the 2022 Audio Description Awards Gala to be held virtually on November 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2022 Audio Description Awards Gala, November 29 at 7:30pm ET. Brought to you by the American Council of the Blind. (PRNewswire)

Celebrate inclusive media at ACB's 2022 Audio Description Awards Gala, held virtually on Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:30pm ET .

In its second year, ACB's Audio Description Awards Gala will honor significant achievements in media that continue to pave the way for creating the audio description standard as well as recognizing the best of television, streaming, and the film industry's commitment to accessible media for blind and low vision audiences in the form of audio description.

This year's honorees have been carefully selected by a diverse group of leaders from ACB's Audio Description Awards Committee, who have identified recipients as both audio description content leaders and media industry game changers. The award recipients will receive the prestigious ACB Barry Award in recognition as the best of the best in the field of audio description. Come celebrate the achievements of these award recipients with host Thomas Reid, Audio Description Voice Talent Nefertiti Matos Olivares, and our special celebrity guests Stevie Wonder, Ewan McGregor, Nesta Cooper, Camryn Manheim, Shayla Brown, and the cast of iCarly!

One goal of the event is to raise funding to support ACB's Audio Description Project (ADP), which works with stakeholders and industry leaders to provide accessible video entertainment and information through the delivery of audio-described content. As the ADP continues to educate the community on the value and need for audio description, please consider making a donation to help support our mission and to achieve our goal of accessible media for everyone in the blind and low vision community.

Mark your calendar for the 2022 ACB Audio Description Awards Gala, airing on YouTube, Pluto TV, ACB Media 1 and www.adawardsgala.org on Tuesday, November 29th at 7:30pm ET to celebrate outstanding achievements and help to increase awareness and demonstrate to audiences what a powerful effect the inclusion of audio description has on the lives of individuals who are blind or have low vision.

For more information, visit www.adawardsgala.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Council of the Blind