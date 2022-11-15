U.S. News Announces the 2023 Best Cruise Lines

Virgin Voyages earns its first No. 1 ranking in the Best for the Money category.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels , Best Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today released its annual rankings of the Best Cruise Lines .

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the cruise that's right for them. For the first time, Virgin Voyages takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Cruise Lines for the Money ranking, offering the best value among cruise lines. U.S. News considered the overall cruise line quality and average base fare per night, as well as extra benefits such as free gratuities, Wi-Fi access and all-inclusive package options. Carnival Cruise Line, known for its budget-friendly fares and frequent sales, and Celebrity Cruises, which offers a more upscale experience at reasonable rates, rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

For the ninth consecutive year, Disney Cruise Line is the Best Cruise Line for Families . The family-oriented line offers ships with character meet-and-greets, themed dinners, nighttime fireworks, waterslides and more. Royal Caribbean International comes in at No. 2, thanks to its onboard amenities that cater to guests of all ages, while Carnival Cruise Line ranks No. 3, offering family-friendly perks like water parks, basketball courts and ropes courses on its ships.

"After more than two years of sailing restrictions and limited voyage options due to the coronavirus pandemic, cruisers and cruise lines are excited to be on the seas again,'' said Nicola Wood, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The Best Cruise Lines rankings evaluate a variety of cruise types, making it easy for travelers to find the best options that fit their budgets, cruising styles and desired destinations."

U.S. News ranks cruise lines in six categories: Best Cruise Lines for the Money, Best Cruise Lines for Families, Best Cruise Lines for Couples, Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean, Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean and Best Luxury Cruise Lines. The rankings follow a comprehensive, transparent methodology that factors in expert evaluations of ship quality, traveler ratings, health assessment results and more.

This year's rankings are accompanied by editorial roundups of the top gay cruises for 2023, the top cruise lines for solo travelers and the best cruise insurance ; each piece aims to provide helpful advice and planning information to a wide community of cruisers. U.S. News also offers additional cruise tips and recommendations, such as what to pack on a cruise , the top river cruise lines , fun adults-only cruises and more.

For more information on the Best Cruise Lines , explore Facebook , Twitter and Instagram using #BestCruises.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.