Peer-Reviewed Research Reveals Modern Health's Digital Care Increases Access and Significantly Improves Mental Well-Being

People are leaning on their communities for support: study shows 80% of users said Circles gave them actionable steps to improve their mental health

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health, a leading workplace mental health platform supporting enterprises globally, today announces another strong quarter with the publication two peer-reviewed clinical studies on the effectiveness of Modern Health's care offerings, as well as the expansion of its library of meditations, programs, and interactive resources through its in-house Content Studio.

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. (PRNewsfoto/Modern Health) (PRNewswire)

"With today's shortage of therapists, we need to ensure therapists are able to quickly see those in highest need. This means we need to look for alternative sustainable solutions for high quality, evidence-based and cost-effective care for those with sub-clinical needs," said Dr. Myra Altman, vice president of Clinical Strategy & Research at Modern Health. "Our latest peer-reviewed research reinforces that different types of care outside of just therapy can lead to significant improvements in mental health, and can be a successful entry point to mental health care. By offering a range of mental health care support—from 1:1 coaching to provider-led community sessions to self-guided tools—we are meeting people's needs and preferences in a way that can sustainably meet the mental health needs of people around the world."

Furthering industry knowledge on the efficacy of alternative forms of mental health care

Looking at Modern Health's public digital community-based Circles offering (recognized by Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" award), Modern Health's latest peer-reviewed research evaluated the impact of these online group psychoeducation and support sessions and found that 80% of attendees agreed that Circles gave them actionable steps to improve their mental health. The research also revealed that in the first year Circles was launched, 50% of those who registered for Circles had no prior engagement with care in the Modern Health platform, and 53% went on to engage in other forms of care in the platform after their first Circle. Circles by Modern Health has grown significantly in 2022, with 1,244 Circles hosted and more than 350 Circles offered to the public to increase access and reduce stigma around mental health care.

In a separate peer-reviewed study, Modern Health found that evidence-based mental health coaching achieves comparable success rates to therapy in improving depressive symptoms and well-being. Modern Health members receive recommendations for how best to engage in care based on a variety of indicators including severity of clinical need and member preferences. Members who used only coaching, only therapy, and coaching and therapy combined all achieved similar rates of improvement in well-being, reinforcing the value of a stepped care model.

Expanded care content and accessibility

Modern Health also reports the expansion of its self-guided resource library through its in-house Content Studio. Modern Health's Content Studio consists of production teams from companies like Buzzfeed and Twitter, who specialize in bite-sized habit-building content, as well as clinicians and global providers who develop and assess content for evidence-based principles and cultural relevance. Given nearly 25% of Modern Health members prefer to work on their mental health on their own through self-serve digital resources, Modern Health's Content Studio has rapidly expanded its breadth, depth, and frequency of releasing new self-guided resources — which now includes over 400 meditations, programs, Courses, and Daily Pauses, with new content added each week.

"Building an in-house content studio team has been a crucial component of how we're able to create engaging content that meets people no matter where they are on their mental health journey," shared Dr. Matt Scult, Clinical Strategy Manager of Content at Modern Health. "By creating and producing novel in-house content, we are able to be very agile in developing and introducing new content that focuses on the evolving needs of our members."

Last quarter, Modern Health's Content Studio released two additional meditations led by four-time Grand Slam winner and Modern Health's Chief Community Health Advocate Naomi Osaka, and introduced "Soundscapes" — a new category of self-guided resources that offer members sounds to immerse and relax the senses.

Reframing the conversation on mental health care in a world that never stops

In its mission to destigmatize mental health, Modern Health and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) released new videos of its "The Real Me" series, featuring candid conversations with top 40 ranked tennis stars Danielle Collins, Leylah Fernandez, and Paula Badosa about how they care for their mental health during high-pressure events. The company also hosted a panel discussion with Dr. Myra Altman, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza, VP of Mental Health & Wellness at WTA Becky Ahlgren Bedics, Ed.D., and moderated by three-time Grand Slam champion and television commentator Lindsay Davenport on how to make mental health and well-being a global priority for all.

In addition, Modern Health rounded out the quarter by:

Launching its new website that is as intuitive and easy to use as the Modern Health product itself – with resources for members looking for mental health assistance and HR leaders seeking information about how to better support their teams.

" The State of Employee Mental Health in an Uncertain World Commissioning research with Forrester and launching its second annual industry report,," which found that 84% of employers plan to increase or enhance mental health benefits in the coming year. It also revealed that while employees and employers both recognize that mental health benefits are an integral part of a healthy, productive workplace culture, they have widely differing perceptions of if and how the current standard of benefits is meeting employee needs.

Announcing winners and finalists of its inaugural Modern Health Heroes awards program to honor mental health care providers and HR professionals who have gone above and beyond to support the mental health and general well-being of the communities they serve.

For more information about Modern Health, visit modernhealth.com.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Health